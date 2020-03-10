Oil Rebounds as Traders Hope for Saudi-Russia Talks' Resumption

By David Hodari and Joe Wallace

Crude prices recouped some of their losses Tuesday, partly in response to investors' rising skepticism about the escalating war of words between key oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rallied 8.3% to $37.22 a barrel, posting its best day since September one day after the gauge plummeted 24%. U.S. crude futures rebounded 10% to $34.36. Even with that bounce, both benchmarks have shed nearly a quarter of their value since the end of last month.

State-run Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, said Tuesday it would boost production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April. That is about 300,000 barrels more than its previous maximum sustained capacity in a day.

But Riyadh may not be able to sustain such levels, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets. "I don't think everyone buys into the idea that they can pump that much," Mr. Schieldrop said. "Although, maybe they could get some of that from storage."

Despite the initial price shock and spiraling rhetoric that have followed the collapse of talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies last week, and Saudi's price cuts over the weekend, some traders and analysts remained hopeful of a rapprochement between the two sides.

A previous Saudi-led attempt at an oil-price war that began in 2014 -- aimed at squeezing out U.S. shale producers by bolstering production of crude -- ended in failure. It also led to the negotiation of the OPEC+ pact with allies led by Russia that collapsed last week.

Both Moscow and Riyadh are also likely to face fiscal constraints with oil prices more than 40% below where they started the year, analysts have said.

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who said his country could rapidly increase its own production levels, has signaled Moscow's willingness to leave the door open to further talks within the OPEC+ group.

The kingdom's threats to boost production is "making people believe the Russians will come back to the table," said Jamie Webster, senior director at the Boston Consulting Group's Center for Energy Impact. "There are three ways to solve this and only one of them is quick, and that's OPEC+ coming back to the table."

Oil prices will ultimately have to rise because major energy producers and companies in the U.S. shale patch cannot make money at the levels reached on Monday, said Luke Sadrian, co-chief investment officer at hedge fund Commodities World Capital.

"Having said that, how we get to that point could be quite volatile and not in a straight line, and could take several months to several quarters," Mr. Sadrian said.

Meanwhile, some investors warned that the rebound Tuesday may prove to be short-lived.

Oil prices are likely to come back under pressure unless Moscow and Riyadh agree to another round of production cuts, according to Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas.

"If the oil market has to contend with both a positive supply shock and a negative demand shock, then prices are going to be extremely weak," Mr. Tchilinguirian said.

Neither Riyadh nor Moscow stand to benefit from oil prices remaining at current levels or dropping lower, traders said, despite the production threats.

"All the Saudis are going to do is escalate to negotiate," said Edward Marshall, commodities trader at Global Risk Management. "The Saudis have downplayed the necessity of a meeting, but I don't think it's in anyone's interest to go lower, although it certainly can."

But in order for prices to move even lower and stay there, "we need to see storage tanks being filled at a greater level than we originally thought following the coronavirus outbreak," Mr. Marshall said.

The ructions in oil markets present an opportunity for physical oil traders. They will be able to make an easy profit by buying crude on the cheap and lock in higher prices for selling the oil in the future, according to Mr. Tchilinguirian.

"You're going to have a rush to buy crude, store it and sell it at a later date," he said.

