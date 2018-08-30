Oil Rises Amid Tighter U.S. Inventories

By Christopher Alessi and Benjamin Parkin

Oil prices climbed to the highest levels in weeks on Thursday, boosted by a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. petroleum stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.3% to $69.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track for the highest close since late July. Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 0.4% to $77.44 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. Brent was trading at a seven-week high.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories had come down by 2.6 million barrels last week, ahead of the one million barrel decline predicted by analysts and traders.

The data "provided investors another reason to buy oil," said Carlo Alberto de Casa, the chief analyst at ActivTrades. The "scenario remains bullish for the barrel."

U.S. prices were reapproaching recent highs on Thursday, briefly climbing above the $70-a-barrel mark in the morning before pulling back. "WTI is testing a key psychological level," said Schneider Electric.

At the same time, oil market observers widely expect prices to be buoyed in the coming months by planned U.S. economic sanctions on Iran's oil industry, set to take effect at the start of November.

"The November deadline to comply with the U.S. demands for an Iran oil embargo is moving closer, and in anticipation, buyers seemingly have begun reducing their purchases. This embargo is the oil market's uncontrollable wild card," said Norbert Rücker, head of macro and commodity research at Julius Baer.

Iran's oil shipments are already declining at a faster-than-expected pace ahead of the sanctions. Officials at the state-run National Iranian Oil Co. provisionally expect crude shipments to drop to around 1.5 million barrels a day in September, down from around 2.3 million barrels a day in June, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump's decision in May to pull the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program set the stage for the reimposition of economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The move temporarily pushed Brent above the $80-a-barrel threshold for the first time in over 3 1/2 -years.

But a June decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries -- de facto led by Saudi Arabia -- and partner producers like Russia to begin ramping up crude production after more than a year of holding back output helped push down prices this summer.

"The oil market is trying to come to grips with the reality of looming Iranian oil sanctions, and the risk that it will tighten global supply and drive up prices," said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at the Price Futures Group.

Analysts and investors are looking ahead to weekly data Friday from Baker Hughes on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S., a key metric of activity in the sector.

Among refined products Thursday, gasoline futures rose 0.4% to $2.1135 a gallon. Diesel contracts rose 0.1% to $2.245 a gallon, trading at the highest point since May.

