Oil Rises by Most in Two Years as Wall Street Rebounds

--Oil prices had their biggest one-day increase in more than two years Wednesday as a rebound in the U.S. stock market led to oil-buying as investors reconsidered their worries about a slowing global economy that may weaken oil demand.

--Light, sweet crude for February delivery ended 8.7% higher at $46.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was the biggest one-day gain since Nov. 30, 2016. It also snapped a three-session losing streak that included a 6.7% fall on Monday that had left prices at $42.53 a barrel, the lowest closing price since June 21, 2017.

--For February delivery, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 7.9% to $54.47 a barrel, which was also the largest one-day gain since Nov. 30, 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wall Street: The nearly 7% fall in the U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, on Monday was attributed largely to risk aversion related to a huge decline that day on Wall Street. But as U.S. stocks rebounded sharply Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallying more than 1,000 points, crude-oil prices surged as well. "If the economy is not as bad as the market is suggesting, then it is very possible that we will quickly fall into an undersupplied [oil] market," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures in Chicago.

Bear Market: Even with Wednesday's big gains, however, oil prices remain nearly 40% lower from early October, when WTI reached a multiyear peak of $76.41 a barrel. The bear-market plunge has been due largely to oversupply concerns as U.S. crude production soars toward 12 million barrels a day, while output from other major producers including Russia and Saudi Arabia also remain robust.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed earlier this month to reduce production levels by 1.2 million barrels a day next year, and officials indicated last week that even steeper cuts are possible. But oil markets mostly shrugged off the bullish news recently. Analysts at Austin, Texas-based Drillinginfo said the market "seems convinced that production cuts by the participants may not be implemented according to plan nor will they be enough to offset expected global demand growth declines."

INSIGHT

Undersupply: Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. also said undersupply rather than oversupply could end up being the oil market's problem in 2019. "The last few days of selling pressure in the crude markets has felt less fundamentally driven and more a function of the overall market meltdown," said the analysts in a research note Wednesday. "OPEC+ cuts in Q1 should move the market balance to undersupplied, and if the U.S. upstream sector cuts capital as investors hope, then the commodity should ultimately start to find support in the new year as U.S. growth fears are abated."

AHEAD

--The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly oil inventory report Friday, rather than Wednesday, due to Christmas, while the American Petroleum Institute will release its data Thursday.

