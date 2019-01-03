Oil Rises for Fourth Day Despite Declines on Wall Street

By Dan Molinski and Sarah McFarlane

-- Oil prices ended higher for a fourth straight session Thursday as investors shrugged off declines on Wall Street and focused instead on indications major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, are reducing output as promised.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, ended 1.2% higher at $47.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The fourth session of increases was the longest streak upward since late August when prices rose five days in a row.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, closed up 1.9% at $55.95 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. Brent has also risen four straight sessions.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cuts Kick-In: The New Year marked the implementation of the cuts that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed on at a meeting last month. Saudi Arabia has led the way, having reduced output in December, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management. "We expect Brent oil prices to recover to the $70-80 range, it's more a question about the timing of the recovery," said Mr. Staunovo. A resolution to the continuing trade dispute between China and the U.S. could accelerate any rebound in the oil price, he added. A team of U.S. trade officials is expected in Beijing the week of Jan. 7 for several days of talks.

Stock Markets: Share prices on Wall Street were taking a beating Thursday after Apple Inc. warned of declining revenues from China, reigniting investor fears of slower global growth that could hurt oil demand. But while declines on Wall Street have pushed oil prices significantly lower in recent weeks, oil investors seemed to start focusing more on oil-market fundamentals during the past two sessions. "Crude prices are inching higher heading toward the end of the week, carrying over some bullish momentum that helped reverse initial losses during yesterday's trading," said Robbie Fraser, global commodity analyst at Schneider Electric in Louisville, Ky.

INSIGHT

U.S. Inventories: Markets will watch Friday for weekly data from the Energy Information Administration on U.S. oil inventories. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect, on average, for stockpiles to have fallen by 2.5 million barrels last week. If those forecasts are confirmed, that "could help crude prices continue to distance themselves from recent lows," Mr. Fraser added. Investors will also watch Friday's report to see if U.S. oil production growth is beginning to slow now as prices have remained below $50 a barrel for an extended period.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Thursday that its own data for the week showed a 4.5-million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, an 8-million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 4-million-barrel increase in distillate inventories, according to a market participant.

AHEAD

The EIA releases its weekly report on U.S. oil inventories at 11 a.m. ET Friday. The report is normally released on Wednesdays, but was delayed this week due to Tuesday's New Year's Day holiday.

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com and Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com