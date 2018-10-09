Oil Rises on Fears Over Iran's Oil Supply

By Neanda Salvaterra

Oil prices rose Tuesday on concerns over declining supply from Iran, as well as worries about a storm that is forcing offshore oil producers in the U.S. to reduce output.

Light, sweet crude for November delivery was 0.3% higher at $74.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was 0.7% higher at $84.48 a barrel.

Hurricane Michael is moving mostly north in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and has already caused the shutdown of about 320,000 barrels a day of oil production and a significant reduction in gas output, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. The storm is expected to hit land on Wednesday.

Traders also remained anxious about Iran's oil shipments, which are declining at a faster-than-expected pace ahead of the U.S. sanctions in November. Although the European Union has signaled a desire to continue buying Tehran's oil in defiance of Washington, analysts view that outcome as unlikely in the short-term.

"Nobody has an interest to go on a full confrontation with U.S. on the subject," said Olivier Jakob, head of consultancy Petromatrix. "One needs to wait until after the U.S. midterm elections."

The Trump administration exited a 2015 accord to curb Iran's nuclear program in May and moved to reimpose sanctions on the Middle Eastern country and its oil exports. The country exported 1.1 million barrels of crude oil a day in the first week of October, according to Reuters, down from around 2.3 million barrels a day in June, analysts said.

The oil sector is also plagued by concerns that global trade disputes are putting a damper on growth and the appetite for crude.

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecasts for global economic growth this year and the next, citing rising trade protectionism and instability in emerging markets.

The IMF said the global economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from its April estimate of 3.9%.

Investors are looking ahead to additional data coming later in the week about the demand for oil. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries releases a report on Thursday and the International Energy Agency releases its monthly oil market report on Friday.

In the U.S., a pair of weekly oil inventory reports from the industry group American Petroleum Institute and the government's Energy Information Administration that normally are released Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, will instead come Wednesday and Thursday due to the federal Columbus Day holiday on Monday.

Among refined products, gasoline futures for November delivery fell 0.7% to $2.0798 a gallon. Diesel futures rose 0.3%, to $2.4009 a gallon.

--Dan Molinski contributed to this report

