Oil Rises on Strong Jobs Report

11/01/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

By Sarah Toy

Oil prices rose on Friday after a strong October jobs report helped reassure investors about the pace of U.S. economic growth.

Crude prices posted their largest one-day gain since mid-September, with U.S. futures rising 3.7% to $56.20 a barrel, and Brent, the global gauge, climbing 3.5% to $61.69 a barrel.

Crude prices rose after Labor Department data showed the U.S. added more jobs in October than economists had expected, while figures for August and September were better than initially thought.

The U.S. factory sector continued to contract, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management, though at a slower pace in October than September.

Concerns about a broad global-growth slowdown and trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have weighed on crude prices recently.

At the same time, domestic stockpiles are increasing, with inventory rising by 5.7 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 25, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted an 800,000-barrel increase.

But Friday's better-than-expected jobs report eased some worries that slowing growth would weaken demand.

"Oil demand from the world's largest economy seems likely to remain in place as the consumer seems unfazed to the macro risks that are driving the global growth concerns," wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a Friday note.

Elsewhere in commodities, natural-gas prices rose with weather models predicting colder-than-normal temperatures in November.

Natural-gas futures rose 3.1% to $2.714 per million British thermal units after slipping earlier in the day.

Front-month gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,508 a troy ounce.

Gold struggles to compete with yield-bearing investments when rates rise, and Federal Reserve officials have signaled that they are done cutting interest rates unless they see a serious slowdown in economic activity.

