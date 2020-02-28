Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/28 07:08:36 am
45.67 USD   -2.41%
07:20aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street's Steep Decline
DJ
07:18aCoronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Set for Its Worst Week in Four Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 07:10am EST

By David Hodari

Oil prices plunged to multiyear lows Friday, with Brent crude on course for its worst week in more than four years as the selloff driven by coronavirus fears accelerated.

Brent crude dropped below $50 a barrel for the first time in 2 1/2 years and was last down 2.1% at $50.66 a barrel, on course for fresh 13-month lows having earlier hit its lowest prices since July 2017. That means the global benchmark will have suffered its sharpest weekly drop -- some 14% -- since January 2016.

The main U.S. oil-price gauge, West Texas Intermediate, was down 2.9% at $45.74 a barrel, breaking fresh 13-month lows and again on course for its lowest closing price since December 2018.

"We're still in the fear phase with [coronavirus] cases rising across Europe," said Edward Marshall, a commodities trader at Global Risk Management.

Other industrial commodities also came under pressure, with London Metal Exchange three-month copper futures falling 1.6% at $5,563 a metric ton.

Precipitous declines in risk assets around the world accelerated on Friday as oil and oil products continued to reflect investors' worries about how the spread of the coronavirus will affect demand.

"There is now the real danger of a major economic shutdown in large parts of the world as the coronavirus is now spreading rapidly, with a potential huge downward impact on oil demand," said Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of FGE, an energy consulting group.

Italy's coronavirus outbreak is being linked to a growing number of infections around Europe, prompting nations and corporations to scale down travel. European budget airline easyJet became one of the growing list of airlines to cut back on continental flights, cancelling some of its flights to and from Italy for the second half of March.

Assets exposed to oil also received a hammering from anxious investors.

The currencies of major oil exporters continued to drop against the U.S. dollar, with the Russian ruble down 1.5%, extending its weekly fall to 4.7%. The Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar were also down against the dollar, while the Japanese yen, a haven asset, rose 0.8%.

Oil and gas stocks also took a beating, with that sector of the Stoxx Europe 600 down 3.2%. Major international oil companies have so far held up better than their smaller competitors.

"It's about survival and you want to own the companies you think will be around," said Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets equity research director Biraj Borkhataria.

But signs of stress are now starting to show in the share prices of the world's biggest oil names, he added. "You're starting to see a focus on leverage and balance sheets and the names now underperforming are the more leveraged ones...BP is starting to crack and it has the highest gearing in the sector."

Shares in London-based BP PLC were last down 4.3%, having shed more than 12% of their value so far this week.

With oil now in bear-market territory, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are due to meet next week in Vienna. Investors are watching to see whether Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of OPEC, is able to convince Russia, which effectively heads the "plus" faction of allies outside the cartel, to deepen the alliance's four-year-old production cuts.

A joint technical committee meeting earlier in February recommended deepening cuts but Moscow has repeatedly demurred on the issue.

"There are two fears hitting oil: one is risk-off selling across assets and at the same time we're not seeing a sufficient production cut," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities research at BOCI Global Commodities.

Some traders remained optimistic, though.

"I think they'll surprise the market as OPEC's been abnormally quiet even as oil's been falling like a hot knife through butter," said Global Risk Management's Mr. Marshall. "I think the fireworks will come out on Thursday but until then it's freefall."

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
07:20aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street's Steep Decline
DJ
07:18aCoronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:10aOil Set for Its Worst Week in Four Years
DJ
07:02aBARCLAYS : Ex-Barclays executives cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud of..
RE
07:00aCoronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks
RE
06:58aOPEC LEANING TOWARDS LARGER OIL CUTS : sources
RE
06:52aBARCLAYS : Ex-Barclays executives cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud of..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group