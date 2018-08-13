Oil Shrugs Off Stronger Dollar to Post Gains

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON -- Oil prices ticked up slightly Monday, even as they were under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.3% to $73.01 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were up 0.1% at $67.67 a barrel.

Oil, which is priced in dollars, tends to be held back by a stronger greenback because it makes the commodity more expensive in other currencies. The dollar has been bolstered in recent days by an escalating currency crisis in Turkey.

"Weak prices this morning could be due to...factors such as the U.S. dollar's appreciation -- an indirect outcome of the Turkish crisis -- or the sharp increase in U.S. drilling activity last week," analysts at Commerzbank said Monday.

Baker Hughes on Friday said the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. rose by 10, to reach a total of 869. The uptick in activity suggested that U.S. crude production could rise further, potentially pressuring prices, analyst say.

Prices have also faced headwinds in recent days from U.S. government data showing a 3 million barrel build in crude oil stocks for the week ended Aug. 3, according to Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

However, oil prices had closed up Friday, after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for 2019, predicting demand growth of 1.5 million barrels a day.

Oil market participants are looking ahead to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' monthly oil market report due Monday, to gauge whether the oil cartel significantly raised output last month.

Among refined products Monday, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- was up almost 2% at $2.04 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $657.25 a metric ton, up 0.1% from the previous settlement.

