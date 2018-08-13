Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 01:40:43 pm
67.25 USD   -0.78%
01:37pOil Shrugs Off Stronger Dollar to Post Gains
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:21aPetronas Acquires 30% Stake in Senegal's Rufisque Offshore Profon..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Shrugs Off Stronger Dollar to Post Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON -- Oil prices ticked up slightly Monday, even as they were under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.3% to $73.01 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were up 0.1% at $67.67 a barrel.

Oil, which is priced in dollars, tends to be held back by a stronger greenback because it makes the commodity more expensive in other currencies. The dollar has been bolstered in recent days by an escalating currency crisis in Turkey.

"Weak prices this morning could be due to...factors such as the U.S. dollar's appreciation -- an indirect outcome of the Turkish crisis -- or the sharp increase in U.S. drilling activity last week," analysts at Commerzbank said Monday.

Baker Hughes on Friday said the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. rose by 10, to reach a total of 869. The uptick in activity suggested that U.S. crude production could rise further, potentially pressuring prices, analyst say.

Prices have also faced headwinds in recent days from U.S. government data showing a 3 million barrel build in crude oil stocks for the week ended Aug. 3, according to Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

However, oil prices had closed up Friday, after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for 2019, predicting demand growth of 1.5 million barrels a day.

Oil market participants are looking ahead to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' monthly oil market report due Monday, to gauge whether the oil cartel significantly raised output last month.

Among refined products Monday, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- was up almost 2% at $2.04 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $657.25 a metric ton, up 0.1% from the previous settlement.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
01:37pOil Shrugs Off Stronger Dollar to Post Gains
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:21aPetronas Acquires 30% Stake in Senegal's Rufisque Offshore Profond Block
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:21aOil Futures Turn Lower as Turkey Overshadows Markets
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/11EXXON MOBIL : As Gas Boom Falters in Papua New Guinea, China Steps In
DJ
08/10Oil Climbs After IEA Raises Demand Forecast-- 2nd Update
DJ
08/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/10U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 10 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.