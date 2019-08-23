Log in
Oil Slides as Latest China Tariffs Reignite Demand Fears

08/23/2019 | 03:44pm EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar

Oil prices fell Friday after China said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of additional U.S. products including crude imports and President Trump said he would respond, the latest trade developments that investors fear could crimp fuel consumption.

U.S. crude futures fell 2.1% to $54.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following the announcement, the newest salvo in the U.S.-China trade spat that has swung markets in recent months. Oil is about 18% below its April peak with analysts wary that softening demand and steady supply will result in a glut.

Brent crude, the global gauge of prices, declined 1% to $59.34 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

U.S. crude is among the many products affected by new Chinese duties in the coming months, and some analysts are wary that the latest tariffs will further slow the global economy and weaken commodity demand broadly. Chinese imports of U.S. oil have generally fallen in recent months as the drawn-out trade spat between the world's two largest economies continues.

Following the Chinese duties, President Trump said on Twitter that U.S. companies were "hereby ordered" to start looking for alternatives to doing business in China and said he would formally respond later in the day.

"The net impact of tariffs will be higher prices for crude consumers, exacerbating concerns around near-term crude oil demand," Noah Barrett, an energy research analyst at Janus Henderson Investors, said in a note.

Many organizations have already revised down their expectations for oil-demand growth in 2019, increasing pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other large suppliers to limit output moving forward.

Generally rising inventories in the U.S. and globally have also added to fears of excess supply, with several new production sources around the world also expected to boost global crude output next year.

Investors are looking ahead to scheduled trade talks between the U.S. and China next month to see if the two sides can reach a compromise. Some analysts are skeptical of such an agreement or a cease-fire to further tariffs, raising the possibility of more market volatility ahead.

"You're looking at an escalation and a trade war longer than people expected just three months ago," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

Before Mr. Trump's tweets, oil had pared some of its earlier drop after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in prepared remarks that the Fed was prepared to provide more stimulus if an overseas economic slowdown engulfs the U.S. The comments came at the central bank's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and were an encouraging sign for those who hope lower interest rates globally will keep the economy on solid footing.

Elsewhere in commodities Friday, natural-gas futures fell 0.3% to $2.152 a million British thermal units, also hurt by continuing fears of oversupply.

Most-active futures for copper, an industrial metal that counts China as the largest source of global demand, declined 1.1% to $2.53 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange to extend a recent slide. They are at their lowest level since May 2017.

Most-active futures for gold added 1.9% to $1,537.60 a troy ounce, hitting a new six-year high as nervous investors continued to boost the safe-haven metal.

--David Hodari and Dan Molinski contributed to this article.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

