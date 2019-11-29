Oil Slides as Oversupply Fears Resurface -- Update

By Amrith Ramkumar

Oil prices fell in quiet trading Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday, a signal that crude could struggle to extend its recent rally in the final month of the year.

U.S. crude futures fell 5.1% to $55.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, paring most of their November rebound and logging their biggest drop since mid-September. Prices are 17% below their April peaks. Brent, the global gauge of crude prices, dropped 2.3% to $62.43 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange after edging lower on Thursday when U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving.

Analysts said President Trump signing a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters added to lingering skepticism about the prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal, hurting the already-fragile outlook for crude-demand growth. At the same time, a report that Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he favors the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies waiting until closer to April 2020 to decide whether to extend output cuts stoked fears of excess supply.

OPEC and allies are expected to continue their supply curbs at their meeting in Vienna next week, so the comments fueled concerns that division at the meeting or a lack of compliance from all producers could result in excess output in 2020. The addition of oil from smaller producers such as Brazil, Norway and Guyana already has some market participants bracing for a supply glut and lower crude prices.

"The oversupply means we have a cautious price outlook," said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management. "There might be some decoupling of oil from the equity market based on the fundamentals in oil deteriorating moving forward."

Stocks inched down 0.4% Friday, the latest indication of trade skepticism and oversupply fears hurting commodities such as oil and copper more than equities. Most-active copper futures fell 1.3% to $2.6615 a pound. China accounts for roughly half of global consumption of the industrial metal, making it sensitive to economic activity in the country and sentiment about trade talks.

Friday's declines for industrial commodities were the latest sign that some analysts remain wary of Washington and Beijing reaching an initial trade pact that avoids further tariffs and relieves pressure on a slowing global economy.

Fresh signs of resilient U.S. supply have also dragged down oil, after government data earlier in the week showed domestic crude stockpiles rose during the week ended Nov. 22 and were 3% above the five-year average for this time of year, indicating there is plenty of oil available. U.S. supply also rose to a fresh record of 12.9 million barrels a day during the period.

Record U.S. production has also hurt natural-gas prices, which extended a recent slide by falling 8.8% to $2.281 a million British thermal units Friday, their largest one-day drop since January. Mild winter weather has also hurt the demand outlook for natural gas because heating consumption accounts for a sizable portion of demand during the winter.

For the week, natural gas fell 16%, posting its largest weekly decline since August 2007.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com