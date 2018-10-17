Oil Steadies Amid Broader Market Anxiety

By David Hodari

LONDON -- Oil prices' recent climb stalled Wednesday, with renewed jitters in broader markets outweighing supply concerns to drag prices lower.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 0.3% at $81.12 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.5% at $71.15 a barrel.

Crude prices climbed to multiyear highs in recent weeks, with investors increasingly worried that as much as 2 million barrels a day of Iranian oil exports could be removed from the global supply when U.S. sanctions on the country are applied next month. But the unwinding Wednesday of sharp early-week gains in stocks prompted oil to change direction.

"There's been a recent correlation between stocks and oil because the sentiment hitting equities markets has been reflecting concerns over the outlook for global growth," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Fears over oil supply were exacerbated late Tuesday by figures from the American Petroleum Institute showing an unexpected 2.1-million-barrel decrease in U.S. crude stocks last week. The larger-than-expected fall will mean investors with sharpen their focus on Energy Department numbers, released later Wednesday.

The official data will likely be distorted by the impact of Hurricane Michael, with roughly 40% of production in the Gulf of Mexico shut down for three days, preventing the production of 2 million barrels of oil, according to analysts at Commerzbank in a note.

While the impact of Hurricane Michael may be short-lived in the minds of oil traders, worries of tighter global production persisted, and extended beyond Iran.

Venezuela and Libya also present geopolitical risks to global oil supply, and even Saudi Arabia's promise to increase its own production to make up for the shortfall hasn't soothed investors, according to Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

"As much as the Saudis may increase production, we're still going to see accumulated losses and that will put oil on a bullish footing," Mr. Tchilinguirian said. "As Saudi Arabia increases production, spare capacity is still dropping, so you can see why the market's still sensitive to potential supply shocks."

Riyadh's stated intention to bridge the gap left by Iran has been further complicated by the diplomatic storm surrounding the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance has strained U.S.-Saudi ties and sparked international outrage, but fears that Saudi Arabia could weaponize oil supply in response to hypothetical U.S. sanctions are as yet unfounded, Mr. Tchilinguirian said.

Aside from Energy Department numbers, investors were keeping an eye out for developments between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Discussions between the gulf states to restart production at two oil fields in the neutral zone have broken down, with sovereignty reportedly an issue, according to S&P Global Platts.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- fell 1.7% to $1.98 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $722 a metric ton, up 0.9%.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com