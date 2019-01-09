Oil Surges 5% on Saudi Support, U.S.-China Talks -- Update

By Sarah McFarlane and Dan Molinski

-- U.S. oil prices technically entered a bull market Wednesday, surging to a nearly four-week high as the Saudis cheerleaded for higher prices and the U.S. and China appeared to make progress toward resolving their trade dispute. Investors shrugged off another bearish report on U.S. oil inventories.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, ended 5.2% higher at $52.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest level since Dec. 13. That effectively puts WTI in a bull market, generally defined as a 20% rise from recent lows, because prices closed Christmas Eve at an 18-month low of $42.53 a barred, which is 23% down from Wednesday's close. Yet oil prices are still 31% lower than an early October high of $76.41 a barrel, so bearish sentiment remains in the market.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 4.6% to $61.44 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange, its highest closing price since Dec. 13.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stock Markets: Global and U.S. stock markets extended recent gains Wednesday as the U.S. and China held their third day of trade discussions, with investors hopeful that progress was being made. The talks with China were going "very well," President Trump tweeted Tuesday. The trade dispute had rattled confidence in the outlook for global economic growth, arousing concerns of a knock-on negative effect on oil demand. "The fall in oil prices at the end of 2018 was driven not only by the oversupply, but also by the selloff on the stock markets," said analysts at Commerzbank in a daily note. "This was due to fears that the trade conflict will slow economic growth in the U.S. and China."

Saudi Support: Recent strength in oil prices has also come from a report in The Wall Street Journal that said Saudi Arabia, in an effort to boost Brent prices to $80 a barrel, plans to make additional cuts to its crude-oil exports by bringing them down to around 7.1 million barrels a day. "Oil's breaking above $50 on strong Saudi support," said Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager of the InfraCap Active MLP ETF with $500 million in assets under management. He said the move is "bullish for MLPs undervalued with very strong fundamentals and distribution growth."

U.S. Inventories: Markets mostly ignored another mostly bearish weekly report Wednesday on U.S. oil inventories from the Energy Information Administration. The data showed oil inventories declined by a modest 1.7 million barrels last week. And while that was in line with expectations, the report said gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles exploded higher, rising by a combined 19 million barrels, which was far more bearish than analysts expected.

INSIGHT

Oil Balance: Crude prices have whipsawed in recent weeks, between fears of oversupply with a weakening demand outlook, versus optimism that output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, along with a resolution to the U.S. and China trade dispute, will cancel out any glut. "We're not anticipating any large stock builds in Q1, we're looking for a fairly balanced market," said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered. A combination of OPEC cuts and slowing U.S. production growth will help balance the market, Mr. Horsnell added.

AHEAD

-- Baker Hughes reports its weekly rig-count report on U.S. drilling activity on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com and Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com