Oil Surges Toward Five-Month High on OPEC Cuts

By Dan Molinski

-- Oil prices rose toward five-month highs Tuesday as major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production levels last month to reduce global supplies.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, climbed 1.2% to $62.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices ended Monday at $61.59, the highest closing price since Nov. 7; prices are up by more than 37% this year.

-- Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.1% at $69.10 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producing allies including Russia agreed in December to cut production, effectively taking 1.2 million barrels a day out of the global market during the first six months of this year. And while such agreements have at times been ignored in the previous years, analysts said Tuesday the cuts were being rigorously adhered to this time around.

"March was a clear sign that OPEC remains committed to production and export cuts announced late last year," analysts at Kpler said in a research note. "Issues in Venezuela helped to lead the decline with loadings ending the month under 1 million barrels a day for the first time in more than five years. Even Algeria, which enjoyed a record-setting February, got in on the March weakness shipping 316,000 barrels a day fewer barrels in March."

INVENTORIES: Prices were also being supported by the possibility of a sizable decline in U.S. inventories in weekly data to come Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration. The EIA data will be preceded by a report later Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group. The contents of this week's reports could be more difficult to predict because the Houston Ship Channel, a key waterway for U.S. oil imports and exports, has been partially closed for more than a week due to pollution concerns following a massive fire at a nearby chemical plant.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Edward Wargo said Tuesday morning that the last count showed a total of about 41 vessels waiting to either enter or leave the 50-mile-long Houston Ship Channel. "It's one-way traffic right now, which means one ship either coming in or going out at a time, so we can check the hull of the ship for pollution," he said.

INSIGHT

VENEZUELA: Developments in Venezuela, an OPEC member, have also buoyed prices in recent months. Its production fell sharply and its exports to the U.S. have shrunk to nothing, forcing American refiners to boost imports of heavy crude oil from Canada and elsewhere. The most urgent problem for Venezuela in recent weeks has been electricity outages reduced its already-low oil production. President Nicolás Maduro on Sunday said the government would impose power rationing. "The government has limited capacity to resolve the crisis, so even with rationing, the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon," analysts at Eurasia Group said in a research note. "The government's inability to resolve the crisis could factor into the military's calculations as to whether or not Maduro's regime is sustainable."

AHEAD

-- API releases weekly U.S. oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, followed by official EIA data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com