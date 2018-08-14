Oil Ticks Up Amid Supply Risks

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON -- Oil prices rose Tuesday as expectations of weaker Iranian output offset signs of rising global supply.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.8% to $73.21 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.8% at $67.76 a barrel.

"Since mid-July, the front month Brent crude oil contract has been caught in a $72 a barrel to $75 a barrel range in a tug of war between short term bearish weaknesses and medium term bullish Iran sanctions kicking in on November 4," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets.

President Trump in May pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program, setting the stage for the reimposition of economic sanctions that are expected to choke the Islamic Republic's oil sector. The move pushed Brent to temporarily breach the $80 a barrel threshold for the first time in more than 3 and a half years.

The first round of economic sanctions kicked in at the start of August and measures specifically targeting Iran's oil industry are set to take effect by November. Analysts have estimated that more than one million barrels a day of Iran's roughly 2.5 million barrels a day in crude exports could be at risk.

At the same time, Mr. Schieldrop added, the "current contango in the Brent crude curve is a firm fingerprint of surplus crude on the physical spot market, which stems from more crude from OPEC and Russia together with demand weakness."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries -- de facto led by Saudi Arabia -- and partner producers like Russia agreed in late June to begin gradually ramping up crude production after more than a year of holding back output. The decision has helped to put a cap on prices, with Brent coming down roughly 10% from its spring highs.

OPEC said Monday, in its closely watched monthly oil market report, that its output rose in July by around 41,000 barrels a day, even as Saudi production declined by roughly 53,000 barrels a day, according to secondary sources. The Saudis had initially be preparing the market for a July increase of several hundred thousand barrels a day.

Total Russian oil output rose by around 20,000 barrels a day in July, to average 11.27 million barrels a day, OPEC said.

The oil-cartel also lowered its demand outlook for this year and next. Oil demand growth in 2018 should now increase by 1.64 million barrels a day, while rising by 1.43 million barrels a day next year -- both roughly 20,000 barrels a day lower than initial projections.

"Slower growth in demand and higher supply both from OPEC and non-OPEC should put downward pressure on prices next year," said Thomas Pugh, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Oil market observers are looking ahead Tuesday to weekly U.S. oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

Among refined products Tuesday, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- was up nearly 2% at $2.04 a gallon. ICE gas oil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $659.50 a metric ton, up 0.7% from the previous settlement.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com