WTI
Oil Tumbles to New Multiyear Low as Futures Trading Opens

03/08/2020 | 06:44pm EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar

Oil prices fell sharply to new multiyear lows as futures trading reopened Sunday evening in New York, a signal that traders fear an escalating clash between Saudi Arabia and Russia will add a flood of crude into already well supplied global energy markets.

The latest declines for oil came after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said in a weekend statement that it was cutting most of its prices and plans to boost crude output. The decision by the world's key crude exporter could send prices even lower after weeks of declines sparked by crumbling demand due to the coronavirus, analysts say.

U.S. crude futures opened down 16%, then extended declines to recently trade down 27% at $30.30 a barrel. They closed Friday at their lowest level in 3 1/2 years and are now more than 45% below a peak hit in early January. During a rout in early 2016, they dipped below $30 a barrel, and some analysts think those levels could be tested again.

Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, slid 31% to $31.36 a barrel. Analysts cautioned that the moves late Sunday were likely to shift due to thin trading volumes and notoriously volatile crude prices. If they held, they would mark some of the biggest one-day swings ever.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.25% 45.51 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.70% 72.2763 Delayed Quote.9.07%
WTI 0.00% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
