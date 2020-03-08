Oil Tumbles to New Multiyear Low as Futures Trading Opens

By Amrith Ramkumar

Oil prices fell sharply to new multiyear lows as futures trading reopened Sunday evening in New York, a signal that traders fear an escalating clash between Saudi Arabia and Russia will add a flood of crude into already well supplied global energy markets.

The latest declines for oil came after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said in a weekend statement to buyers that it was cutting most of its prices. Saudi officials said the kingdom also plans to boost crude output. The decision by the world's key crude exporter could send prices even lower after weeks of declines sparked by crumbling demand due to the coronavirus, analysts say.

U.S. crude futures opened down 16%, then extended declines to trade down nearly 30% before recently trading down 20% at $33.19 a barrel. They closed Friday at their lowest level in 3 1/2 years and are now nearly 50% below a peak hit in early January. During a rout in early 2016, they dipped below $30 a barrel, and some analysts think those levels could be tested again.

Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, was recently down 20% at $36.12 a barrel. Analysts cautioned that the moves late Sunday were likely to shift due to thin trading volumes and notoriously volatile crude prices. If they held, they would mark some of the biggest one-day swings ever.

The weekslong slide in oil underscores building anxiety among global investors that the economic fallout from the coronavirus will erode global growth, sapping demand for a range of raw materials from fuel to industrial metals. The transportation sector has been hit particularly hard by the virus, which has also dragged down stocks and bond yields around the world.

Coupled with those declines, oil's precipitous fall in early 2020 is a signal to some traders that efforts by governments and central banks to cushion the global economy from the virus might prove insufficient.

"Every day that more people are told to work from home or more people are quarantined in their homes means less demand for oil," said Andy Lipow, president of Houston-based consulting firm Lipow Oil Associates, adding that he has received an increase in client inquiries recently. "The coronavirus is throwing sand in the gears of economic trade."

The oil-price slide will likely result in lower fuel prices for consumers, but analysts say that the coronavirus's dent to global travel will likely limit transportation activity and any economic benefit. Meanwhile, with natural-gas prices near multiyear lows, energy producers will be facing a fresh threat.

The inability of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to reach a deal last week to deepen existing production cuts sent U.S. crude prices down 10% Friday in their biggest one-day slide since November 2014. Brent posted its biggest drop since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Now, investors are weighing how low prices will fall. In addition to crude from Saudi Arabia and Russia, analysts are concerned about U.S. shale output, which has continued to increase steadily in recent years. Domestic output rose to a record 13.1 million barrels a day during the week ended Feb. 29, Energy Information Administration data show.

"We're in a demand shock, and the Saudis and Russians just removed any type of shock absorber," said Andy Lebow, senior partner at Commodity Research Group.

