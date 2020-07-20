Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil falls as virus infections rise, eyes on EU recovery plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 06:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices fell on Monday as coronavirus cases increased in many countries across the globe, but investors remained cautiously optimistic about ongoing talks over a European Union-wide recovery fund to revive economies affected by the pandemic.

Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.6%, at $42.90 per barrel by 0943 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 23 cents, or 0.6%, to $40.36.

"As things stand, prices are not likely to produce any sizeable gains very soon, until a signal that the pandemic slows down. And even though in Europe the virus has been cornered, the Americas and some Asian states have still a long way to go," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen.

More than 14.5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 604,000 have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the pathogen, according to a Reuters tally.

Investors are looking to the EU summit for trading cues, with leaders showing the first signs of compromise over carving up a proposed 750 billion euro ($858.30 billion) recovery fund to revive economies.

Japan's oil imports fell 14.7% in June from the same month a year earlier, official figures showed on Monday. The drop was not as pronounced as in May when they fell 25%, year on year.

Also underscoring the impact of the virus, Japan's exports plunged 26.2% in June from a year earlier, ministry of finance data showed on Monday.

While fuel demand has recovered from a 30% drop in April after countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns, usage is still below pre-pandemic levels. U.S. retail gasoline demand is falling again as infections rise.

"We recognise that further improvements in demand will be difficult to achieve, but also do not expect a return to April and May lows," JBC said in a note.

Rising tension between China and the United States also put pressure on prices.

China's embassy in Myanmar on Sunday accused the United States of "outrageously smearing" the country and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbours over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong.

Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder. The king has ruled the world's largest crude oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
06:15aChevron Nears $5 Billion Takeover of Noble Energy
DJ
06:03aOil falls as virus infections rise, eyes on EU recovery plan
RE
05:47aU.S. Stock Futures Slip, Starting Week on Muted Note
DJ
05:45aCorporations Seek Tax-Credit Cash-out in Next Coronavirus Relief Plan
DJ
05:00aBP puts crude oil traders on leave pending investigations into China dealings
RE
04:56aEuropean stocks slip as cyclicals retreat, EU talks in focus
RE
04:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil stocks drag FTSE lower; M&S hit by job cuts report
RE
04:33aOil stocks drag FTSE lower; M&S hit by job cuts report
RE
04:20aChevron nears $5 billion takeover of Noble Energy - WSJ
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group