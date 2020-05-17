Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices climb more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 08:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Florence Tan

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 a barrel on Monday to their highest in more than a month, supported by ongoing output cuts and signs of gradual recovery in fuel demand as more countries ease curbs imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic spreading.

Brent crude climbed $1.34, or 4.1%, to $33.84 a barrel by 1244 GMT, after touching a high since April 13. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.40, or 4.8%, at $30.83 a barrel, the highest in nine weeks or since March 16.

The June WTI contract expires on Tuesday, but there was little sign of WTI repeating the historic plunge below zero seen last month on the eve of the May contract's expiry amid signs that demand for crude and derived fuels is recovering from its nadir.

Production is also falling as U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to an all-time low for a second consecutive week. That partly helped ease concerns about the WTI contract's delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, running out of space. [EIA/S]

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which hosts trading in WTI futures, brokerages and the United States Oil Fund LP, the largest oil-focused exchange-traded product in the country, have all taken steps that reduce open positions ahead of the WTI contract's expiry.

The positive mood was reinforced as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued an optimistic outlook for economic recovery later this year.

"Assuming there is not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you will see the economy recover steadily through the second half of this year," Powell said Sunday night in broadcast remarks.

Also supporting oil prices are production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+.

The world's top exporter Saudi Arabia announced last week that it would cut an additional 1 million barrels per day in June, while OPEC+ wants to maintain existing oil cuts beyond June when the group is next due to meet.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have agreed to halt oil production from the joint Al-Khafji field for one month, starting from June 1, Kuwait's Al Rai newspaper reported on Saturday.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 33.64 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 76.15 End-of-day quote.-1.42%
SPACE CO.,LTD. 1.71% 1012 End-of-day quote.1.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.18% 73.246 Delayed Quote.18.57%
WTI 0.52% 30.636 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
09:58pA month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
RE
09:18pAsia shares make cautious gains, oil and gold jump
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:00pSingapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rose in April
DJ
08:56pOil prices climb more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry
RE
11:24aReliance in $870 million General Atlantic deal as Jio Platforms funding tops ..
RE
04:14aIndonesian government plans $8.6 billion coronavirus bailout for state firms
RE
05/16Kuwait, Saudi to halt oil production from joint field - Al Rai newspaper
RE
05/16Blackstone's Gavilan Resources Files for Bankruptcy
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group