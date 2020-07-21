Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices up on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack near Granum

Oil prices rose about $1 a barrel on Tuesday, hitting the highest level in more than four months with a boost from a European Union stimulus deal and hopeful news about coronavirus vaccine trials.

Brent crude futures settled at $44.32 barrel, rising $1.04, or 2.4%. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $41.96 a barrel, gaining $1.15, or 2.8%.

Prices pared gains in post-settlement trade after the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, reported U.S. crude inventories grew last week by 7.5 million barrels compared with expectations for a draw of 2.1 million barrels. [EIA/S]

Oil was buoyed by an agreement among European Union leaders on a 750 billion-euro ($859 billion) fund to prop up coronavirus-hit economies.

The EU deal allows the European Commission to raise billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of all 27 states, an unprecedented act of solidarity in almost seven decades of European integration.

World shares <.MIWD00000PUS> and the euro also hit their highest levels in several months. The dollar, in which most oil contracts are priced, fell to its lowest since March against a basket of currencies. [MKTS/GLOB]

Oil prices were supported by promising coronavirus vaccine data released on Monday, though a vaccine remained months away at best. Several companies are testing new drugs for immunity to COVID-19.

Oil prices also drew support from expectations that U.S. lawmakers could soon agree on a new stimulus package, as extended unemployment aid for millions of Americans will expire at month-end.

"Apparent progress on the U.S. stimulus deal, the EU recovery agreement and progress toward a successful vaccine have all merged this week to kick up demand for risky assets," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates.

Countries including the United States and India are reporting record numbers of coronavirus infections and others such as Spain and Australia are battling new outbreaks.

By Laila Kearney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
05:47pPetrobras Q2 production falls due to coronavirus outbreaks, idled platforms
RE
05:27pDow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
05:21pOil prices up on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
05:21pOil prices up on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
05:19pSaudi king chairs cabinet meeting from hospital, in stable condition
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:05pTSX falls 0.13% to 16,162.96
RE
04:38pU.s. heating oil futures pare gains in post-settlement trade after api data s..
RE
04:35pOil prices pare gains slightly in post-settlement trade after api data show s..
RE
04:25pStocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group