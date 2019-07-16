Pemex Seeks to Reverse 15-Year Decline in Oil Output -- Update

By Anthony Harrup and Robbie Whelan

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos plans to ramp up investment with tax breaks and government support over the next three years to raise oil production that has been declining for the past 15 years, government officials said Tuesday.

In presenting an outline of the company's long-awaited business plan, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said It aims to stabilize crude oil production this year at 1.71 million barrels a day by December, and to increase that each year to reach almost 2.7 million barrels a day in 2024.

Pemex's crude output averaged 1.67 million barrels a day in the first five months of the year, compared with 1.82 million barrels a day in all of 2018. Production has fallen steadily since 2004, when it had reached a record 3.4 million barrels a day.

Mr. Romero blamed the long decline in production on a lack of investment by the government. At a news conference, he said that since 2011, 45% of investment in Pemex has gone toward exploring deep-water fields in the Gulf of Mexico, which until now "hasn't produced a single barrel" of oil.

The government plans to lower a profit-sharing tax that Pemex, as a state-owned company, pays to the treasury to 58% in 2020 from the current 65%, and cut it further the following year to 54%. The tax break will give Pemex around $2.4 billion more to invest next year and $4.4 billion in 2021.

The business plan has been awaited by investors concerned about the financial situation at Pemex, which is the world's most indebted oil company with debt of around $106 billion.

Fitch Ratings cut Pemex to below investment grade in June, saying it was concerned the company's increased investment won't be enough to reverse falling output. Moody's Investors Service downgraded Pemex in 2015 and 2016, citing falling production and rising debt amid falling oil prices, and has the company at its lowest investment-grade rating with a negative outlook.

"We believe the amounts are underwhelming, the strategy doesn't solve the main structural problems of the company, and the government confirms that it neither understood the nature nor importance of Pemex's fragility," analysts at Citigroup wrote in a report. "In our view, the probability of a downgrade to junk by Moody's has gone higher."

Moody's had no immediate comment.

After operating for the past 10 years with net losses, the goal is to get Pemex back into the black financially by 2021, Mr. Romero said. The company would begin lowering its debt in 2022, according to the presentation.

"It's a relatively weak plan, because it's based on a misunderstanding of the state that Pemex is in," said Gonzalo Monroy, an independent energy analyst in Mexico City. "They still think it's all about money, and how much to invest in Pemex, when the reality is that Pemex does not have the capacity to pursue the reserves that they have now in both shallow and deep water."

The plan focuses too heavily on money-losing business lines like refining, Mr. Monroy added. "It's really unlikely that they will make any money at all from the refinery, and it will probably strain the company's cash flow even more."

Pemex is pressing ahead with a controversial project to build an $8 billion oil refinery, while also investing to revamp its six existing refineries in a bid to increase fuel output that has plummeted in recent years. It has budgeted around $2.5 billion for the refinery this year and plans to earmark about $2 billion in 2020.

Exploration and production efforts will focus mostly on onshore and shallow-water deposits, with private involvement through incentive-based service contracts rather than the joint-ventures that Pemex had made under the 2013 changes that opened the Mexican oil industry to private investment.

"We're contemplating significant private-sector participation," Mr. Romero said. Under the service contracts, private companies will be paid per barrel produced, with the amount varying depending on the risk involved in the fields. "This should encourage them to invest and produce more," he added.

Of the 22 oil fields for which Pemex has awarded service contracts, 12 are expected to start producing oil this year, with the first one in August and others toward the end of the year, Mr. Romero said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has been critical of the 2013 energy overhaul and put a freeze on new auctions of oil blocks for private firms, said the plan is for the government to support Pemex for three years with budget funds and tax breaks, so that in the last three years of his administration the oil company will have greater output and contribute more to development.

A key to the plan's success is rooting out corruption at the state company, he added.

"Pemex was one of the most corrupt companies in the world," Mr. López Obrador said. "The transformation is going ahead and we're confident we'll come through. This is a new way of evaluating economic performance because before, corruption wasn't taken into consideration."

