NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Platts to Launch Price Assessment for US Crude Oil
DJ
Platts to Launch Price Assessment for US Crude Oil

06/25/2020 | 11:03am EDT

By Joe Wallace

S&P Global Platts will on Friday launch a new price assessment for U.S. oil, pitching itself as a competitor to CME Group as a provider of American crude benchmarks after prices turned negative in April.

The Platts American GulfCoast Select price benchmark will seek to reflect the value of waterborne light, sweet crude loaded on vessels on the U.S. Gulf Coast in the next 15 to 45 days, Platts said Thursday.

The assessment aims to be a U.S. equivalent to the Dated Brent benchmark that Platts produces in the North Sea, which underpins transactions in the physical oil market globally.

The move is an attempt to grab market share off CME Group's New York Mercantile Exchange as well as Argus Media, whose prices are currently considered benchmarks in the U.S. market.

Prices of Nymex West Texas Intermediate futures turned negative on April 20 as the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic caused inventories at landlocked Cushing, Okl. to swell. Argus crude-oil benchmarks also fell below $0 a barrel.

Platts said Thursday that traders had been seeking a new benchmark after the episode--a landmark in the history of oil markets.

Benchmark price assessments are widely used in commodity markets, with traders applying discounts or premiums to reflect the quality of material and where it is being exchanged.

Write to Joe Wallace at joe.wallace@wsj.com

