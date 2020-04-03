Saudi Arabia, Russia Press U.S. to Coordinate Oil Cuts; Prices Rise -- 4th Update

By Summer Said, Benoit Faucon and David Hodari

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pressing the U.S. to coordinate oil output cuts in an attempt to stabilize prices as the demand for crude plummets amid the coronavirus pandemic, OPEC officials said.

U.S. oil companies are divided over the proposed cooperation between the world's three biggest crude-producing nations, which would be unprecedented. Some oil majors, including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., are opposed to the plan. Some American shale producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources are trying to find ways to join the Saudi-and-Russia-led plan.

Top executives from U.S. energy companies were expected to take up the matter in a White House discussion convened by President Trump on Friday.

The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 nations led by Russia are set to hold a virtual emergency meeting on Monday. The group is considering whether to invite representatives from the U.S. and Canada, including from Texas and Alberta. The outcome of Monday's summit will largely depend on whether Mr. Trump and U.S. oil companies can reach a consensus on oil production cuts on Friday.

While the U.S. government and some companies cannot formally join the 23-nation Saudi-and-Russia-led alliance because of antirust and sovereignty issues, they are trying to figure out ways to convince Saudi Arabia and Russia to reduce output. Riyadh and Moscow have privately made it clear they won't cut output unless U.S. producers do so as well.

Mr. Trump said Thursday he was hopeful that a truce could be worked out in the oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia after he had spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude exporter, slashed its prices and said it would unleash a flood of oil last month after it failed to reach a deal with Moscow on a response to falling demand. The ensuing price war, along with lockdowns and travel bans amid the pandemic, have pushed oil prices to their lowest level in 18 years.

The president's remarks on Thursday sparked a record-breaking percentage climb in oil prices, with Brent and U.S. crude notching gains of 21% and 25%, respectively.

Brent crude, the global benchmark rose another 15% to $34.43 a barrel on Friday, on course to finish the week 23% higher. West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. bellwether, were up 10.9% at $28.08 a barrel, set for a weekly gain of 30%. Still, both benchmarks have lost around half their value so far in 2020.

The Saudi-and-Russia led alliance will discuss output curbs of 10 million barrels a day, including North America, on the Monday conference call, the officials said. It wasn't clear whether North American producers would participate. They haven't attended OPEC gatherings in many years.

Under that option, Saudi Arabia would reduce output by 3 million barrels a day from current levels, a group of other Persian Gulf countries and Russia by 1.5 million barrels a day each, these people said. Oil producers outside the Saudi-Russian oil alliance, in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and others, would reduce output by about another 2 million barrels a day, they said. The rest of the cuts would be shared between smaller producers who already belong to the Saudi-Russian alliance.

Among those are some U.S. shale producers, who have told OPEC they were ready to carry voluntary production cuts amid a ballooning oil glut, said people familiar with the matter. Some of them, in Texas, are backing the possible curtailment of 500,000 barrels a day, these people said. But oil majors are worried any concerted curbs could expose them to risks of lawsuits on antitrust grounds, they said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that his country was ready for a deal with OPEC and the U.S. He said that a collective cut 10 million barrels a day would be needed.

The U.S. Department of Energy is also looking at ways to convince the Saudi-and-Russia-led groups that U.S. producers can follow through with any voluntary curbs they propose, the people said. Many OPEC officials don't believe the U.S. producer will voluntarily reduce production without U.S. government intervention.

While the output reductions could help cushion the current oil price crash, most analysts say it won't be enough to make up for collapsing demand.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have prompted investment banks and commodities traders to repeatedly slash their forecasts for global oil demand. Goldman Sachs on Monday said oil demand this week would fall by 26 million barrels a day -- or a quarter of global demand.

--Georgi Kantchev contributed to this article.

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com, Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com and David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com