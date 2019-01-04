Stock Futures Hold Gains After Strong December Jobs Report

By David Hodari

U.S. stock futures held their gains Friday, as a stronger-than-expected December jobs report showed a strengthening U.S. labor market.

Waves of volatility have reverberated through stock and bond markets in recent weeks amid fears of slowing economic growth around the world. Friday's nonfarm payrolls numbers suggest a healthier U.S. economy than some investors and economists had anticipated.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% in recent trading, compared to up 1.3% prior to the jobs report. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were also up 1.1%.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys, meanwhile, was last up to 2.625% from 2.557% late Thursday. Yields rise as prices fall.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased a seasonally adjusted 312,000 in December, the Labor Department said Friday, the biggest jump since February. Average hourly earnings rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from November and 3.2% from December 2017, the best full-year gain since 2008.

Every month investors parse jobs reports for clues on the health of the U.S. economy and for their significance to Federal Reserve monetary policy, which has given investors cause for concern in recent months. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast the addition of 176,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in December.

"The thing investors are wrestling with is this disconnect between a U.S. economy growing at a pretty good pace and valuations pricing in so much downside," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. "We have the feeling that markets aren't likely to stay negative for an entire year if the economic data remains relatively upbeat."

In premarket trading, Dow gains were led by tech companies -- Intel was up 2.9% -- and stocks most heavily exposed to the Chinese economy like Caterpillar, up 1.8%, after China confirmed a two-day meeting with U.S. representatives to work to resolve the countries' trade dispute.

China-exposed equities also outperformed in Europe, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600's basic-resources sector up 3.3%. The broader index climbed 1.5%, also buoyed by its energy constituents, which gained more than 2.3% partly on the continuing resurgence in energy prices.

Oil prices began their rally earlier this week when production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies came into effect. Brent crude oil on Friday was up 2.3% at $57.23 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures were up 2.1% at $48.10 a barrel.

Stock markets also rallied in Asia, where the Shanghai Composite Index, the Shenzhen A-Share and the Hang Seng all rose more than 2%. Japan's Nikkei returned to trading after a public holiday to drop 2.3% in a delayed reaction to losses across global markets earlier in the week.

Most major benchmarks around the world were higher Friday, while haven assets also reversed their moves from earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen relinquished some of its sharp Thursday gains and was down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Markets rallied ahead of the release of those U.S. jobs figures, after China's commerce ministry said that a U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China on Monday and Tuesday. Equities markets also showed some relief after House Democrats passed a spending package aimed at reopening the federal government, even though adoption by the Senate appeared unlikely.

Upbeat data from a private gauge of China's services sector, as well as a move by the People's Bank of China's to support growth by lowering banks' reserve-requirement ratio, also supported Asian markets.

On the trade front, while the Trump administration rhetoric was bellicose in the initial stages of the dispute with China, recent stock selloffs may prompt a more conciliatory attitude, some market participants say.

"The U.S. administration was so aggressive on trade last summer because U.S. risk assets were outperforming thanks to the tax relief tailwind," said Sam Lynton-Brown, head of G10 FX strategy at BNP Paribas. "That created a situation where there wasn't much incentive for Trump to stop, and we'd argue that risk-off trades boost the probability that he is more keen to de-escalate."

--Corrie Driebusch contributed to this article

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com