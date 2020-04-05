Log in
Texas Gets Double Punch From Coronavirus and Oil -2-

04/05/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

Pat Dennis, a salesman for an oil-field repair shop near Odessa, said he was furloughed without pay until further notice as of last week. He said 30 of his 50 co-workers have been laid off, with many of the rest working fewer hours.

Mr. Dennis, 57, has lived through a dozen oil-patch downturns, but everything happened faster on March 9. "On Sunday, we were fine," he said. "Then on Monday we were all of a sudden in an emergency, and everything was shut down."

Josh Lorenz, president of private Midland operator EnCore Permian, said he expected a wave of layoffs and bankruptcies, as smaller producers cut spending 50% to 80%. His firm aims to slash up to $35 million in spending this year, reducing activity that generates royalties for two key landowners, University Lands and the Texas General Land Office.

"We're going to drill as soon as it's an economic price for everyone, which is probably in the mid-40s" in dollars a barrel, Mr. Lorenz said, adding his firm is trying to get leeway on the timing of some drilling obligations.

The General Land Office said it is willing to work with oil companies within its statutory authority but has a fiduciary duty to Texas students to generate the highest revenues possible. The University of Texas System said it projects mineral income in fiscal 2020 could decline 30% from about $1 billion in the previous fiscal year if oil prices don't rise substantially.

Paul Hotze, owner of Paris Texas Apparel Co., recently closed his West Houston store's doors and is focusing on his online business, which has raised overall sales 5% over the same month last year, despite the headwinds.

Knowing his oil-industry customers would be hurting, he tried lightening the mood by designing baseball caps that declare: "Make Oil $80/bbl Again." They sold out online, and his store ordered a third batch of 750 he said is close to selling out.

--Katherine Blunt and Peter Grant contributed to this article.

Write to Collin Eaton at collin.eaton@wsj.com and Jon Hilsenrath at jon.hilsenrath@wsj.com

