Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/01 03:38:01 pm
54.45 USD   -5.49%
03:25pTrump Tweets Crush Oil Market as Prices Fall Nearly 8%
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Trump Tweets Crush Oil Market as Prices Fall Nearly 8%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

By Ryan Dezember

Oil prices sank almost 8% Thursday, their biggest drop since February 2015, after President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports, stoking fears that the trade dispute between the two countries will drag on, crimping global growth.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for crude prices, settled 7.9% lower at $53.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The last time prices fell by roughly this much was more than four years ago, when waves of new production from U.S. shale drillers flooded the market. Brent, the global reference price, tumbled 7% to $60.50 on Thursday.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that tariffs of 10% would be applied on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods and products starting Sept. 1. Oil prices had been down earlier in the day as the U.S. dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors Wednesday by failing to explicitly confirm expectations of additional stimulus in the months ahead.

Shares of oil producers also plunged Thursday, with many stocks losing more than 10% in trading reminiscent of Black Friday 2014, when oil prices tumbled into a multiyear slump after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries initiated a price war with U.S. shale producers. Whiting Petroleum Corp., which drills in North Dakota, fell 39%. Concho Resources Inc., a major West Texas producer, lost 24%. California Resources Corp. declined 17%.

The market had been stuck in a range, trading between $55 and $60 a barrel in recent weeks, even amid attacks near and in the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil passageway. Worries about disruptions to the global flow of crude were offset by concerns that the U.S.-China trade dispute will weigh on business growth and dent demand for oil.

"The Fed disappointed some earlier and then today it was the Trump tweet, " said Kyle Cooper, a consultant with Ion Energy Group. Mr. Cooper said global trade concerns are outweighing oil-supply data that many traders otherwise viewed as bullish. "It goes to show the influence of the risk-on, risk-off mentality, and that is being driven largely by the status of the U.S.-China trade negotiations."

--Amrith Ramkumar contributed to this article.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
03:25pTrump Tweets Crush Oil Market as Prices Fall Nearly 8%
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:31pDow Industrials Fall About 200 Points on New Tariffs
DJ
02:03pExpected Oil Supply Surge Sustains Bear Market -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:35pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Petrobras studies downsizing logistics unit
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pZimbabwe's GDP to shrink as power price hikes pile on economic misery
RE
01:08pEXXON MOBIL : Sued for Alleged Texas Clean Air Act Violations From Baytown Incid..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group