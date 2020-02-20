Log in
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Climb Less Than Expected

02/20/2020 | 11:34am EST

By Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. crude-oil inventories advanced less than expected last week while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, Energy Information Administration data released Thursday show.

The data helped preserve a rebound in oil prices, with U.S. crude futures rising 1.7% to $54.40 a barrel Thursday. They have pared some of their 2020 slide recently but are still well below a peak hit last month amid worries that falling fuel demand in Asia due to the coronavirus will result in a glut.

Crude-oil stockpiles in the U.S. rose 415,000 barrels to 442.9 million barrels during the week ended Feb. 14, per Thursday's EIA figures. After four consecutive weekly increases, stockpiles are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year. Analysts and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected inventories to climb 3.4 million barrels.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, dropped 200,000 million barrels to 38.2 million barrels.

Stockpiles of gasoline fell 2 million barrels to 259.1 million barrels. They were expected to have increased 100,000 barrels.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, dropped by 600,000 barrels to 140.6 million barrels and are about 4% below their five-year average for this time of year. Analysts expected them to fall 1.4 million barrels from the prior week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 1.4 percentage points to 89.4%. It was expected to have declined 0.6 percentage point.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 59.65 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
WTI 0.93% 54.24 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
