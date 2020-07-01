U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall From Record-High

By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil inventories fell from an all-time-high, but gasoline supplies unexpectedly increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices, which were higher before the data were released, reduced those gains afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for August delivery was recently up just 0.1%% at $39.29/bbl.

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 7.2 million barrels to 533.5 million barrels, retreating for an all-time-high of nearly 541 million barrels reached the previous week. That puts inventories about 15% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by just 100,000 barrels from the prior week.

U.S. crude-oil production remained unchanged from the previous week, at 11 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, slipped by 263,000 barrels to 45.6 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Gasoline stockpiles surprisingly rose by 1.2 million barrels to 256.5 million barrels, while analysts were expecting them to fall by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell by 593,000 barrels to 174.1 million barrels, and remain about 28% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast distillate supplies would be unchanged from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.9 percentage points from the previous week to 75.5%, while analysts surveyed by WSJ were expecting a smaller, 0.3 percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended June 26:

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -7.2 +1.2 -0.6 +0.9 Forecast: -0.1 -1.3 unch +0.3

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

