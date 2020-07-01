Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/01 11:07:47 am
39.635 USD   +0.23%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:05aU.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall From Record-High
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall From Record-High

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 11:05am EDT

By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil inventories fell from an all-time-high, but gasoline supplies unexpectedly increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices, which were higher before the data were released, reduced those gains afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for August delivery was recently up just 0.1%% at $39.29/bbl.

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 7.2 million barrels to 533.5 million barrels, retreating for an all-time-high of nearly 541 million barrels reached the previous week. That puts inventories about 15% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by just 100,000 barrels from the prior week.

U.S. crude-oil production remained unchanged from the previous week, at 11 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, slipped by 263,000 barrels to 45.6 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Gasoline stockpiles surprisingly rose by 1.2 million barrels to 256.5 million barrels, while analysts were expecting them to fall by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell by 593,000 barrels to 174.1 million barrels, and remain about 28% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast distillate supplies would be unchanged from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.9 percentage points from the previous week to 75.5%, while analysts surveyed by WSJ were expecting a smaller, 0.3 percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended June 26: 

         Crude  Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use 
EIA data: -7.2  +1.2     -0.6        +0.9 
Forecast: -0.1  -1.3     unch        +0.3

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.18% 41.91 Delayed Quote.-36.85%
WTI 0.58% 39.725 Delayed Quote.-35.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:05aU.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall From Record-High
DJ
10:36aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -7.2M
10:35aMorocco?s trade deficit narrows 12% year/year in Jan-May
RE
10:22aSasol Sells Interest in the Escravos Gas-To-Liquid Plant in Nigeria to Chevro..
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:16aGlobal shares begin second half with a whimper despite positive data
RE
08:11aU.S. Stock Futures Slip After S&P 500's Best Quarter in Over 20 Years
DJ
08:03aOil rises on signs of economic recovery, but new infections loom
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group