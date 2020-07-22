U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil inventories increased sharply last week as refinery activity unexpectedly slowed down, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices, which were lower before the mostly-bearish data were released, remained so afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for September delivery was recently down 1.3% at $41.39/bbl.

Crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 4.9 million barrels to 536.6 million barrels. That leaves inventories about 19% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 1 million barrels from the prior week.

U.S. crude-oil production increased by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week, to 11.1 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, rose by 1.4 million barrels to 50.1 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.8 million barrels to 246.7 million barrels, matching analysts forecasts.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 1.1 million barrels to 177.9 million barrels, and are now about 27% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast distillate supplies would be unchanged from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly declined by 0.2 percentage point from the previous week to 77.9%, while analysts surveyed by WSJ were expecting a 0.6 percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended July 17: Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: +4.9 -1.8 +1.1 -0.2 Forecast: -1.0 -1.8 unch +0.6

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

