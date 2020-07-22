Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/22 11:02:08 am
41.365 USD   -0.41%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 11:03am EDT

By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil inventories increased sharply last week as refinery activity unexpectedly slowed down, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices, which were lower before the mostly-bearish data were released, remained so afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for September delivery was recently down 1.3% at $41.39/bbl.

Crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 4.9 million barrels to 536.6 million barrels. That leaves inventories about 19% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 1 million barrels from the prior week.

U.S. crude-oil production increased by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week, to 11.1 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, rose by 1.4 million barrels to 50.1 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.8 million barrels to 246.7 million barrels, matching analysts forecasts.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 1.1 million barrels to 177.9 million barrels, and are now about 27% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast distillate supplies would be unchanged from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly declined by 0.2 percentage point from the previous week to 77.9%, while analysts surveyed by WSJ were expecting a 0.6 percentage-point increase. 

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended July 17: 
          Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data: +4.9   -1.8      +1.1         -0.2 
Forecast: -1.0   -1.8      unch         +0.6

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 43.8 Delayed Quote.-34.58%
WTI -0.35% 41.365 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:03aU.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down
DJ
10:51aEU makes world's biggest 'green recovery' pledge - but will it hit the mark?
RE
10:44aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories higher than estimates at 4.9M
10:44aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories higher than estimates at 4.9M
10:25aTumbling Dollar Unleashes Precious-Metals Rally
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Energy stocks bounce back
TI
10:00aDUKE ENERGY : N.C. Gas Plant Providing Energy for 450,000 Homes
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group