U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Climbing in EIA Data

02/05/2019 | 02:45pm EST

By Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show a rise in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal

Targets from 11 analysts and traders show domestic inventories are projected to have advanced by 1.4 million barrels, on average, during the week ended Feb. 1.

Stockpiles are at their highest level in two months and remain elevated after a fall surge that helped fuel last quarter's oil price rout, though they increased less than expected during the week ended Jan. 25.

Eight analysts expect inventories to have climbed last week, while three project a drop. Estimates range from a drop of 3.5 million barrels to an increase of 4.4 million barrels. The closely watched survey from the Energy Information Administration is slated to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to have risen 1.2 million barrels, on average. Nine analysts expect an increase and two are targeting a drop. Estimates range from a fall of 3.4 million barrels to an increase of 3.3 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are projected to fall 1.9 million barrels. One analyst expects a rise and 10 project a decline. Targets range from a drop of 5.1 million barrels to an increase of 1.9 million.

Refinery use is seen falling 0.5 percentage point, to 89.6% of capacity, based on EIA data. Eight analysts target a drop, two project a rise and one didn't provide expectations. Forecasts range from a drop of 1 percentage point to an increase of 1 percentage point. 

 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
Again Capital                      2.6    2.9       -0.9         -0.3 
Citi Futures                       1.5    1.5       -1           -0.5 
Commodity Research Group           4.4    1.9       -2.6         0.2 
Confluence Investment Management   3      1.5       -2           -1 
EMI DTN                            1.8    1.7       -2.3         -0.3 
Excel Futures                      -1.4   -3.4      -3.4         -0.8 
Spartan Capital                    -0.2   -2        -5.1         N/A 
Price Futures Group                -3.5   2.5       -2.5         -1 
Ritterbusch and Associates         4.0    3.3       -1.4         -1.0 
Schneider Electric                 2.2    1.3       1.9          -1 
Tradition Energy                   1.5    2         -2           1 
AVERAGE                            1.4    1.2       -1.9         -0.5

