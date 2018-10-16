Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/16 08:33:11 pm
71.89 USD   +0.11%
08:16pU.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Rising in DOE Data
DJ
07:44pCorrection to article on how U.S. sanctions are helping Russia's ..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Rising in DOE Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to increase in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 10 analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have risen by 1.5 million barrels, on average, in the week ended Oct. 12.

Seven of the 10 analysts expect oil stockpiles to rise, with the forecasts ranging from an increase of 3.9 million barrels to a decrease of 3.5 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 400,000 barrels on average, according to analysts. Estimates range from an increase of 1.5 million barrels to a decrease of 3 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to fall by 1.2 million barrels. Forecasts range from a build of 2 million barrels to a draw of 3 million.

Refinery use is seen falling 0.4 percentage point, to 88.4% of capacity. The forecasts range from a 1 percentage-point increase to a 1.5 percentage-point decrease. One analyst didn't provide a forecast for refinery use. 

 
                     Crude   Gasoline   Distillates  Refinery 
                                                       Use 
 
Again Capital         2.9       0.9         -1.4       -0.6 
Citi Futures          2.5      -1.5         -1.5       -0.5 
Commodity Research 
 Group                3.9       0.4         -1.3       -0.6 
 
Energy Management 
 Institute            2.7      -1.8         -1.7       -0.4 
 
Spartan Capital 
 Securities          -0.7      -1.8            2        n/a 
 
Mizuho                2.5         1         -1.5       -1.5 
Price Futures 
 Group                  3        -3           -3        0.5 
Ritterbusch and 
 Associates            -2      -1.1         -0.5       -1.2 
Schneider Electric   -3.5       1.2           -1       -0.5 
Tradition Energy      3.5       1.5         -2.5          1 
 
AVERAGE               1.5      -0.4         -1.2       -0.4

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
08:16pU.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Rising in DOE Data
DJ
07:44pCorrection to article on how U.S. sanctions are helping Russia's economy
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:40pOil Prices Capped by Increased Supply
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:55pOil Prices Capped by Increased Supply
DJ
11:45aU.S. Sanctions Give Russian Economy an Unintended Boost
DJ
10:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.