U.S. Crude's Discount to Global Prices Opens Taps to Exports

By Dan Molinski

U.S. oil is trading at a big discount to global crude, handing domestic producers a golden opportunity to cash in on exports, although American consumers might suffer.

U.S. oil benchmark, known as West Texas Intermediate, closed Tuesday at $69.25 a barrel. Brent, the benchmark for global crude, settled at $79.06. The gap of nearly $10 compares with a spread of less than $4 as recently as two months ago.

Cheaper U.S. crude prices make American-produced oil an easier sell in places like Asia, even with the cost of shipping, typically a few dollars a barrel. The price gap also helps keep the U.S. energy industry firing on all pistons during the typically quiet fall season when summer-driving demand declines and refineries shut units for repairs.

"The [$10] spread is screaming for more U.S. oil exports," said Phil Flynn at Price Futures in Chicago. "Exports will start heading back to records if not breaking them."

Oil exports rocketed to a record three million barrels a day in June, largely attributed to WTI prices that were $10 cheaper than Brent then.

That pattern could repeat itself now, according to Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities U.S.A. Over the past six weeks, when the spread wasn't much larger than the shipping costs, exports averaged less than 1.9 million barrels a day, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration show.

Crude exports were prohibited until Congress lifted the ban in late 2015, which provided an outlet for U.S. oil that helps prevent inventories from building up, which could cause prices to plunge.

"The U.S. is suddenly part of the global oil system rather than being in a self-imposed cocoon," said Mr. Yawger. "It's a huge benefit for the country as a whole."

However if exports surge, one loser might be Americans at the gas pump. Higher crude exports could U.S. tighten inventories, which could send gasoline prices higher. The average U.S. retail price as of Tuesday for a gallon of gasoline is $2.84, according to GasBuddy, which is close to a four-year high.

At the same time, U.S. sanctions against Iran, which officially take effect in November, could limit exports from the Islamic nation and create even more demand overseas -- providing additional incentive for U.S. exports.

That could lead U.S. producers to crank up output to meet global needs.

According to Mr. Flynn, however, the "sad irony" is that pipeline shortages and other infrastructure constraints in places like West Texas may keep producers at bay.

"Bottlenecks and other issues are hampering our more lofty production projections," said Mr. Flynn. He pointed to data released Tuesday, which showed that amid the bottlenecks, the EIA reduced its forecast for 2019 U.S. production.

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com