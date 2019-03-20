U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil and Fuels Decline Sharply

By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil and fuels, including gasoline fell sharply last week, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices, which were lower before the data was released, reversed course and climbed into positive territory after the bullish report. The Nymex crude contract for April delivery was recently 0.5% higher at $59.34 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly decreased by a huge, 9.6 million barrels to 439.5 million barrels, and are now about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 800,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, fell by 468,000 barrels to 46.4 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Gasoline stockpiles decreased by 4.6 million barrels to 241.5 million barrels, while analysts in the survey were expecting levels to fall 2.1 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell by 4.1 million barrels to 132.2 million barrels, and are now about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast supplies would decrease by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate jumped by 1.3 percentage point from the previous week to 88.9%. Analysts were expecting the refinery rate to rise by just 0.2 percentage point.

U.S. oil inventories for week ended March 15:

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -9.6 -4.6 -4.1 +1.3 Forecast: +0.8 -2.1 -1.2 +0.2

