U.S. Oil Price Enters Bear Market Due to Global-Growth Fears -- Update

By Amrith Ramkumar

The U.S. oil price sank into a bear market on Wednesday, falling more than 20% below its April peak, as the global-growth worries gripping financial markets were compounded by fears of a supply glut.

U.S. crude futures closed down 3.4% at $51.68 a barrel, dropping below the $53.04 level needed to push oil into another bear market after government data showed a surge in domestic stockpiles. The declines highlight investors' fears that trade tensions will further undermine economic expansion around the world.

Investors track oil prices to gauge both supply and demand in energy markets as well as momentum in the world economy. Because crude is critical to the transportation and shipping industries, expectations for global growth often swing prices.

Oil's swift fall comes just weeks after prices crested above $66 a barrel on April 23, when economic data were generally mixed and many expected a U.S.-China trade deal to spur growth later in the year. Since then, escalating tariffs have also sent stocks around the world sliding along with bond yields, with analysts worrying that further protectionism will make longer-term economic damage inevitable.

Many analysts worry the recent market declines will cause U.S. businesses and consumers to grow more cautious, after spending growth already slowed in the first quarter.

"The biggest risk would be the negative feedback loop that risk assets create for consumer sentiment and investor sentiment," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors. "The markets are going to be telling us something sooner rather than later."

The decline marks the third bear market for U.S. oil since the start of 2017, highlighting the continuing volatility of energy prices after a sharp rise earlier this year caught many traders by surprise. Futures settled Wednesday at their lowest level since mid-January.

Brent crude, the global price gauge, declined 2.2% to $60.63, bringing it 19% below its 2019 highs. A close at or below $59.65 would put Brent in a bear market.

Wednesday's declines came after U.S. inventory data showing stockpiles rose more than expected during the week ended May 31 and data showing the U.S. private-sector added 27,000 jobs in May, well below expectations for 173,000 jobs. The figures were the latest causing angst for analysts bracing for a slowdown in U.S. growth and oil demand.

Although lower energy prices could benefit U.S. consumers at the gasoline pump this summer driving season, analysts caution that the prospect of a far-reaching economic slowdown could offset some of those benefits. Weaker-than-expected oil demand from fuel makers has also contributed to the recent rise in crude inventories, pushing stockpiles to their highest level in almost two years.

Higher stockpiles have led some market watchers to wonder whether the inventory buildup could also signal waning consumer consumption.

"There's a lot of disappointment in U.S. gasoline demand," said Donald Morton, senior vice president of Herbert J. Sims & Co. Mr. Morton oversees an energy trading desk.

While many measures of U.S. consumer spending have stayed steady, investors say fears about a future slowdown have prompted momentum to reverse after bullish sentiment helped push oil up more than 40% in the first four months of the year.

Downbeat U.S. retail sales and manufacturing figures so far in the second quarter have also raised worries that a growth slowdown overseas is spreading as tariffs escalate. The IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell in May to its lowest level in nearly a decade, and similar gauges around the world have also slipped. Despite recent falls, measures of U.S. and China factory output have remained above 50, the level that separates contraction from expansion.

However, PMI figures for several countries, including Germany and Japan, fell below 50 last month, adding to worries that a growth slowdown could be worsening.

"You've suddenly got all sorts of countries around the world seeing their manufacturing indexes fall into contraction territory. That's going to be bad for demand," said Bill O'Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management.

"The U.S. economy isn't that bad. The global economy is a whole different animal, and Europe is extraordinarily sluggish," Mr. O'Grady added.

Despite falling supply from Iran, Libya and Venezuela amid geopolitical issues in all three countries, bets on relatively steady output from the U.S. and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have also contributed to worries about a building crude glut. OPEC is expected to decide whether to extend production cuts in place for the first half of the year later this month.

Its meeting in Vienna will come with oil prices now below levels analysts say are needed for OPEC members to sustain their economies. Profits at many large energy companies around the world could also suffer after they generally reported tepid results in the first quarter.

With uncertainty about the world economy building, traders say hedge funds and other speculative investors have largely been forced to pare back positions in riskier assets, adding to the pressure on oil. That unwind has contributed to recent volatility -- and prices dropping below closely watched technical levels has added to the wave of negative momentum.

Speculators have cut net bets on higher U.S. crude-oil prices in five consecutive weeks through May 28, pushing them to their lowest level since the week ended March 12, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. Bullish bets outnumber bearish wagers by nearly 5-to-1, down from a late April peak of 14-to-1.

"The anxiety in the bear market is here and it's real," Mr. Morton said.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com