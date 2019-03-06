U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Inventories, Trade Deficit

By Dan Molinski and Christopher Alessi

--U.S. benchmark oil prices declined Wednesday after a pair of bearish reports out of Washington, one showing a large rise in domestic inventories of crude oil, and another showing the U.S. trade deficit hit a 10-year high.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, ended 0.6% lower at $56.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and have now fallen in three of the past four sessions.

--Brent crude, the global benchmark, closed 0.2% higher at $65.99 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

Highlights

U.S. inventories: Prices were pushed slightly lower Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. stockpiles of crude oil jumped by 7.1 million barrels last week to 453 million barrels. Analysts were expecting only a 1.6-million-barrel rise. Still, gasoline and diesel fuel stockpiles declined by a combined 6.6 million barrels, which helped prevent a further selloff.

"While the headline crude build was bearish, this was largely offset by other products and thus the overall details were not nearly as bearish," said Kyle Cooper, a consultant at ION Energy.

Trade: Broader and perhaps more enduring pressure on oil prices were coming from a U.S. Commerce Department report that showed the trade deficit rose to $621 billion last year, the highest since 2008, despite President Trump's efforts to reduce that shortfall.

"Bottom line is that the huge trade deficit today doesn't bode well as far as GDP growth in first quarter," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital, who said weaker growth could hurt oil demand. "Markets are starting to realize this trade war isn't working."

Insight

OPEC+: The oil market overall continues to be supported by production curbs from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies that have helped to mop up a growing supply glut and rebalance the market since the start of this year. Crude prices have climbed roughly 20% year-to-date, after plummeting by around 40% in the fourth quarter of last year.

OPEC, de facto led by Saudi Arabia, and a group of 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to collectively hold back crude production by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019. At the same time, U.S. sanctions on the oil industries of Iran and Venezuela -- two OPEC members exempt from the latest production-cut deal -- have also contributed to lower supply from the cartel this year.

But Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., said President Trump's Twitter post last week saying oil prices were "getting too high," and telling OPEC not to reduce production too much, will continue to work as a bearish counterweight to OPEC. "Trump's tweet targeting OPEC+ policies from last week is still simmering in the back of traders minds," Mr. Richey said.

"While it is unclear what the administration might do to combat high energy prices this time around," he added, "they have proven to be creative in the past and the threat of action from the executive branch remains a very real one for this market."

Ahead

-- Baker Hughes on Friday will release weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

--Industry conference CERAWeek is held in Houston March 11-15.

