U.S. Oil Prices Fall Even as Global Crude Price Rises -- Update

By Dan Molinski and Sarah McFarlane

-- Oil prices split in different directions Thursday, with the global benchmark Brent rising even as the U.S. benchmark WTI fell sharply due to rising U.S. oil stockpiles and price declines on Wall Street.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were down 1.3% at $53.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 0.3% at $63.77 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange, having earlier peaked at $64.81, the highest level since November.

HIGHLIGHTS

Brent-WTI Diverge: Brent has been bolstered significantly in recent days by an improved fundamental picture, including a report from the International Energy Agency that said global supply fell by 1.4 million barrels a day to 99.7 million barrels a day in January. On the other hand, the U.S. benchmark WTI has been hamstrung by a more bearish picture stateside. The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration said Wednesday U.S. crude oil inventories climbed for a fourth straight week last week to 450.8 million barrels, which is the highest total since November 2017. WTI remains stuck in a five-week-old range between $50 and $55 a barrel.

What's more, a stronger dollar in February has also weighed heavier on WTI, and a decline in stock markets on Wall Street Thursday due to a very weak U.S. retail sales report was also reducing risk appetite and sending WTI lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Index was recently down nearly 200 points. Oil is bought and sold in dollars, so oil prices often move inversely to the greenback.

"Brent looking much more bullish than WTI after posting three month highs and breaking out of a one month up-channel," said analysts at Ritterbusch & Associates. "While WTI price gains off of this week's further upswing in global risk appetite have been marginalized by a strong U.S. dollar that is being sustained today, the Brent chart picture and technical indicators are looking more constructive each day."

The divergence in Brent and WTI has pushed the Brent-WTI spread back above $10 a barrel, which can be a positive development for U.S. shale producers, as it makes it easier for them to sell crude in global export markets. The $10 discount would more than cover shipping costs from, say, the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia.

Trade: Although WTI was declining Thursday, both benchmarks are higher on the week, supported by expectations that the U.S. will extend its deadline for implementing additional tariffs on Chinese goods as trade talks between the two countries progressed. "Prior to this week, the market had been gripped by fears around global economic activity and those fears have eased somewhat, particularly on the trade front," said Caroline Bain, commodities economist at consulting firm Capital Economics. The positive "rumblings" around the U.S.-China trade dispute have helped, Ms. Bain said.

INSIGHT

OPEC: Also boosting prices this week has been clear indications that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are following through with their pledge late last year to reduce production to trim oversupply and boost prices. Saudi Arabia, especially, has moved swiftly in this direction, with its oil minister saying it would cut output by a further 500,000 barrels a day in March. "Saudi energy production falling to 9.8 million barrels a day in March is a particularly powerful driver, it's a much bigger cut than the markets have been factoring in," said Caroline Bain, commodities economist at consulting firm Capital Economics.

AHEAD

-- Baker Hughes releases its weekly rig count on Friday.

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com and Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com