U.S. Oil Prices Fall to 18-Month Low as Wall Street Tumbles

--U.S. oil prices tumbled Monday to their lowest level in 18 months as plunging stock prices on Wall Street added to fears of a global economic slowdown that could reduce oil demand just as crude production and supplies are surging higher.

--Light, sweet crude for February delivery ended 6.7% lower at $42.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange in a trading session that ended about an hour early due to Christmas Eve. The closing price was the lowest since June 21, 2017.

--Brent crude for February delivery, the global oil benchmark, dropped 6.2% to $50.47 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

'Casualty': U.S. oil prices are down 44% since early October amid growing fears that a slowing global economy could sap demand and not keep pace with robust production from major producers. Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures, said Monday's oil-price plunge was due mostly to falling stock prices on Wall Street. "Oil was a casualty today, " Mr. Waggoner said. "Who is going to buy oil on Christmas eve with these shenanigans going on, with stocks going down, Trump blaming the Fed and [Treasury Secretary] Mnuchin screwing up by calling bankers."

OPEC Deal: Prices have fallen recently despite an agreement struck earlier in December between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and external producers such as Russia to eliminate a combined 1.2 million barrels a day from the market in 2019. OPEC members such as the United Arab Emirates continued to make statements over the weekend to reassure the market that the cartel and its allies will keep to their supply quotas. If OPEC's action fails to bite then the cartel has said it would hold an extraordinary meeting with its allies to address the issue.

Balance: Investors have doubts about the cartel's plan to balance the market, especially as tumbling stock markets create fears of global recession that could reduce demand more. JBC Energy analysts estimate OPEC will still pump out 760,000 barrels a day more oil in the first half of 2019 versus the comparable period of 2018.

INSIGHT

Coordinate: Investors remain concerned about OPEC's and Saudi Arabia's ability to coordinate oil policy independently of the U.S., say analysts. Recent U.S. plans to pull out of Syria has further muddied the picture, said Olivier Jakob, the head of the Swiss-based consulting firm Petromatrix. "With the U.S. administration in disarray about its Middle-East policy, Saudi Arabia has less to fear from the presidential tweets and that could translate into having the kingdom being less shy about stronger cuts to support its budget requirements," said Mr. Jakob in a recent report.

Dollar: Analysts at Austin-based Drillinginfo note that oil's nearly 17% decline so far this month comes even as the U.S. dollar has also weakened. "Usually WTI and the dollar index move in opposite directions, " Drillinginfo said. "This inverse relationship has abandoned the trade during December."

AHEAD

--The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly oil inventory report Friday, rather than Wednesday, due to the Christmas holiday.

