U.S. Oil Prices Plunge to Lowest Level in 18 Years -- Update

By David Hodari and Joe Wallace

U.S. crude prices plunged to their lowest levels in 18 years on Wednesday, as governments tightened travel restrictions across the world and the continuing Saudi-Russian price war showed no signs of abating.

West Texas Intermediate futures -- the main U.S. crude gauge -- dropped 15% to $22.90 a barrel, hitting their lowest level since March 2002. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 9% to $26.16 a barrel, approaching its 2016 lows that came amid a surge in U.S. oil production.

Oil's losses accelerated Wednesday due to a combination of Saudi and Russian plans to increase output, and "larger governments taking the coronavirus risk more seriously and imposing stronger lockdown measures, " said Edward Marshall, commodities trader at Global Risk Management. "Forward guidance for demand is being decimated."

WTI and Brent have both been hammered this week, falling 30% and 27%, respectively. U.S. crude futures had, until Wednesday, suffered a smaller blow, partly because the Trump administration said late last week that the government would purchase U.S. crude to fill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

However, investors have now come to the realization that "the government is a Dutch boy with his finger in the dike," Mr. Marshall said.

The slide in oil prices is already punishing high-cost producers in the U.S. shale patch and is one factor pushing the world economy toward recession, analysts say. American oil producers are expected to slash output and investment, while containment measures implemented to slow the coronavirus's spread may stop consumers from spending much of the money they save from cheaper gasoline at the pump.

"The negatives of the drop in oil capital expenditures can easily offset the consumer savings," said Andrew Sheets, a strategist at Morgan Stanley. "I think the immediate economic impact is negative and contributes to the global recession."

With flights grounded and borders closing across the Western Hemisphere, demand for oil and its refined products has plummeted, leaving investment banks scrambling to slash their forecasts.

"We are going to have a massive surplus in the second quarter, there's no doubt about it and the forecasts are all surpassing each other with how big surplus is going to be," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets.

That tide of oil means inventories could climb by more than 900 million barrels in 2020's second quarter, according to Warren Russell, commodities strategist at Bank of America.

Across the oil market, investors and analysts expect prices to fall further. Goldman Sachs this week slashed its Brent price target for the second quarter to $20 a barrel.

Both Brent crude and WTI could hit single-digit dollar prices for a barrel of oil, regardless of purchases by the U.S. government, said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group.

"We're going down to levels where any company lifting a barrel of oil from the crust of the earth will destroy value because there'll be nowhere to store it or burn it," he said.

The price of other raw materials also slid Wednesday in a sign of mounting worries among investors about the outlook for the world economy. Copper -- a bellwether for global growth because it is used as a building block in construction, the electricity grid and autos -- dropped 4.5% on the London Metal Exchange, falling below $5,000 a metric ton for the first time since late 2016.

With activity in some key sectors grinding to a halt in parts of Europe and the U.S. as authorities try to contain the pandemic, traders expect metals demand to slide. Analysts say consumers are likely to cut back on purchases of nonessential items made from industrial metals, such as autos and washing machines.

"Demand is only getting worse in the short term," said Wenyu Yao, an analyst at ING, noting that Vauxhall and Nissan have closed car factories in the U.K.

