U.S. Oil Prices Rise Toward $50 as Saudis Plan More Cuts

-- U.S. oil prices rose to fresh three-week intraday highs near $50 a barrel Monday amid easing trade and economic concerns, and after a report said Saudi Arabia plans to further reduce its crude-oil exports.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were recently up 3.3% at $49.37 a barrel, after spiking as high as $49.79 midmorning in New York. WTI hasn't hit $50 a barrel intraday since Dec. 17.

-- Brent, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.7% to $58.60 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Saudis: Oil prices extended their gains Monday after unnamed OPEC officials told The Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia plans to make new cuts to its crude-oil exports in the hopes of pushing oil prices higher. The officials said Saudi Arabia aims to lift prices to cover a huge government spending boost -- and plans to cut crude exports to 7.1 million barrels a day by the end of January. Riyadh is set to reduce its crude exports by as much as 800,000 barrels a day from November levels, the officials said.

Positive Sentiment: Crude prices were already tracking higher during the overnight session following positive sentiment from last week, including a strong U.S. jobs report and hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets. Oil rose in tandem with global and U.S. equity markets Friday. However, Mr. Schieldrop said, "It's hard to say if it's the start of a more long-term rally or a short-term bounce."

OPEC+: Crude prices have also been supported by production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies that came into effect at the start of the month. OPEC and its production partners outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed in early December to collectively hold back output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019. The "cuts will prevent a strong rise in inventories," SEB's Mr. Schieldrop said.

INSIGHT

Goldman Outlook: Goldman Sachs sees WTI oil recovering slightly to average $55.50 a barrel this year from its current $49. But that is still well below typical forecasts a few months ago, before oil prices collapsed into a bear market. "We expect that the oil market will balance at a lower marginal cost in 2019 given: (1) higher inventory levels to start the year, (2) the persistent beat in 2018 shale-production growth amidst little observed cost inflation, (3) weaker than previously expected demand growth expectations (even at our above consensus forecasts) and (4) increased low-cost production capacity," Goldman said in a research note Sunday. "Our 2019 average forecasts are $62.5/bbl for Brent and $55.5/bbl for WTI with our 2020 respective forecasts unchanged at $60.0/bbl and $54.5/bbl."

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, Tuesday reports weekly data on U.S. inventories, followed by official government data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

