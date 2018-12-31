U.S. Oil Prices Rise, but End 2018 Down 25%

By Dan Molinski and Christopher Alessi

--Oil prices rose slightly Monday, driven by higher stock market prices on Wall Street. But U.S. crude prices ended the calendar year down 25% amid rising output from major oil producers and worries of an economic slowdown that could weaken oil demand.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, ended Monday 0.2% higher at $45.41 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The closing price for the end of 2018 was 25%, or $15.01, lower from where it began the year.

--Brent crude -- the global benchmark -- ended 1.1% higher, at $53.80 a barrel, on London's Intercontinental Exchange. For the year, Brent ended 20% lower.

HIGHLIGHTS

Equities: Oil prices in recent weeks have become closely-tethered to movement in stock prices on Wall Street, and that allowed crude to end slightly higher Monday and leave 2018 with a slight uptick. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently up 185 points, or 0.8% at 23247.

4Q Plunge: Nearly all of oil's declines in 2018 came in the final three months of the year, with WTI prices plunging 38% from October through December, the largest quarterly percentage decline since oil bust happened in the fourth quarter of 2014. "Negative elements driving prices down include the waivers provided to some countries against Iranian sanctions, tariff disputes between the U.S. and China, lack of clarity regarding adherence to the quota reductions, the fears of declining global demand as well as a declining U.S. economy, and the continued growth of U.S. producers," said analysts at Austin-based Drillinginfo.

Oil Demand: Looking ahead to 2019, investors will be closely-watching economic data for signs of a slowdown that could hamper growth in oil demand. "We are most likely past the peak of this long economic uptrend, " said analysts at JBC Energy. They add that forecasts for oil demand have been mostly optimistic, "but what is true is that the combination of high prices and slowing economic growth did have a meaningful impact on oil demand this year (according to our reading of the data), especially when considering the impact of forex weakness in many emerging markets."

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Oil market participants will be watching the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, led by Russia, closely as the New Year gets under way. OPEC -- de facto led by Saudi Arabia -- and its production partners outside the cartel agreed in early December to begin holding back crude output by a collective 1.2 million barrels a day at the start of January. The agreement should prevent the market being oversupplied in 2019, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

AHEAD

Due to the New Year's Day holiday on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute is due to release its weekly report on U.S. oil inventories on Thursday rather than Tuesday, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its official inventories report on Friday instead of Wednesday.

