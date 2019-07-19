U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 779 in Latest Week

By Michael Tobin



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 779, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count rose by two to 174 in the week ended Friday, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is unchanged at 26, which is nine more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 0.01% lower at $55.41 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

