Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/19 02:07:14 pm
55.7 USD   +0.07%
01:24pU.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 779 in Latest Week
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 779 in Latest Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

By Michael Tobin

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 779, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count rose by two to 174 in the week ended Friday, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is unchanged at 26, which is nine more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 0.01% lower at $55.41 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Michael Tobin at michael.tobin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
01:24pU.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 779 in Latest Week
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:36aEXCLUSIVE : Italian, Chinese majors vie in Pakistan's mega LNG tender
RE
10:33aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Raising Railroad Efficiency; Bulking Up Rates; Amazon..
DJ
10:25aOil Heads for Worst Week Since May on Oversupply Fears
DJ
10:05aRange Resources to Sell Royalty Interest for $600 Million Gross Proceeds
DJ
09:41aWill ECB walk or just talk as rate circus comes to Europe?
RE
09:23aGlobal Stocks Waver Amid Hopes for Rate Cut
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group