U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Surge Higher

By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose sharply last week, while stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels also saw large increases, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices, which were lower before the data was released, extended those declines after the report. The Nymex crude contract for July delivery was recently down 2.8% at $52.04 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly jumped 6.8 million barrels to 483.3 million barrels, and are now 6% above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 1.3 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, rose by 1.8 million barrels to 50.8 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Gasoline stockpiles increased by 3.2 million barrels to 234.1 million barrels, while analysts in the survey were expecting levels to rise by 200,000 barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel rose by 4.6 million barrels to 129.4 million barrels, and are now about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast supplies would increase by 100,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.6 percentage point from the previous week to 91.8%, which matched analysts expectations.

U.S. oil inventories for week ended May 31:

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: +6.8 +3.2 +4.6 +0.6 Forecast: -1.3 +0.2 +0.1 +0.6

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

