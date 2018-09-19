U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Decline

By Dan Molinski



U.S. inventories of both crude oil and gasoline declined for the week ended Sept. 14, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices, which had been trading higher Wednesday morning, extended their gains slightly after the report. The Nymex crude contract for October delivery was recently 0.8% higher at $70.15 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 2.1 million barrels to 394.1 million barrels, and remain about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. The weekly decline amount was precisely what analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted for crude.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, decreased by 1.3 million barrels to 22.3 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Gasoline stockpiles decreased by 1.7 million barrels, to 234.2 million barrels, while analysts in the survey were expecting levels to fall by just 300,000 barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, increased by 839,000 barrels to 140.1 million barrels, and are now just 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast supplies would increase by 500,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate fell 2.2 percentage points from the previous week, to 95.4%. Analysts were expecting the rate to fall by 0.9 percentage point.

U.S. oil inventories for week ended Sept. 14: Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -2.1 -1.7 +0.8 -2.2 Forecast: -2.1 -0.3 +0.5 -0.9