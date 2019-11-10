U.S. Oil's Growth Challenges Investors

By Sarah Toy

The U.S. has become the world's leading oil producer. That isn't making it any easier on the companies doing the producing.

The U.S. now pumps out roughly 12.5 million barrels a day, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The country posted a record trade surplus in petroleum products in September and sent oil to a record number of destinations world-wide earlier this year.

It is a shift with nuanced consequences, but one that underscores how the country's relationship with oil markets has changed. U.S. oil has added to a supply glut that has held down crude prices in recent years. That has reduced fuel costs for manufacturers and motorists and boosted the economy during the long expansion. Yet swings in oil prices also have consequences to jobs and growth across the country.

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen more than 12% in the past 12 months and are the only sector to post a decline over that time period. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund has lost nearly 40% of its value in the past year, while the PHLX Oil Service Index, a basket of 15 companies that help oil producers unearth oil and gas, has fallen more than 40%.

Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at energy investment firm Tortoise, said lower crude prices have forced him to focus his investments on producers that can keep costs low and have easy access to export hubs like the Gulf Coast, like some producers in the Permian Basin. This year, his firm dropped its investments in Whiting Petroleum Corp., which focuses on North Dakota's Bakken Shale, and increased holdings in Permian-focused producers like Pioneer Natural Resources Co., Diamondback Energy Inc. and Concho Resources Inc.

"Not all oil and gas production is created equal," he said. "Certain areas in the U.S. are more economically favorable than others."

That shift leaves U.S. oil firms entangled in a global web in which the supply of oil remains ample, yet prices can swing on esoteric factors ranging from shipping costs to geopolitical tensions. Investors have struggled to analyze the new dynamics, counting tankers at sea and using satellite photos to estimate stockpiles halfway around the world.

Highlighting the changes, crude futures jumped 15% following September attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities in their biggest one-day move on record, a surge that underscored the kingdom's ongoing role as the world's top exporter. Then they quickly returned to pre-attack levels as investors bet that weak demand and rising production in the U.S. and elsewhere could make up for any shortfall from the Middle East.

To some investors, the rise in U.S. exports highlights the country's role in adding to the global oil glut. Supply from the U.S. has helped drive West Texas Intermediate prices down about 14% to around $57 a barrel from April highs, while Brent, the global gauge of prices, has fallen more than 16% to around $63 a barrel.

The U.S. now produces more oil than any other country in the world, surpassing output from both Saudi Arabia and Russia in 2018. Exports began ramping up after Congress agreed in 2015 to lift a 40-year ban, allowing the country's oil producers to sell the fruits of the fracking boom globally.

"There's been a paradigm shift where the U.S. is now a big player in the export market," said Mark Benigno, co-director of energy trading at INTL FCStone. "There's a cushion now that there's more oil in the world -- a shortage in one place or the other will have a softer impact."

Low crude prices are keeping some investors away from energy companies altogether. Private-equity firms that invested in the energy sector during the first part of the growth of shale have struggled to get a return on their money, said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Unfortunately for energy companies, "the shale revolution was the best and worst thing that ever happened for them," she said.

