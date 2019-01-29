U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil Market -- 2nd Update

By Christopher Alessi -- Oil prices advanced Tuesday after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, potentially further hindering supply in the economically embattled OPEC country. -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, rose 1.3% to $52.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, added 1.4% to $60.80 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. -- Both gauges have risen to start the year but remain about 30% below their October multiyear highs.

HIGHLIGHTS

Venezuela: The U.S. late Monday imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, in an attempt to empower the country's opposition leader and further undermine the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The move came less than a week after the Trump administration recognized the opposition leader of the oil-rich country as its legitimate head of state just minutes after Juan Guaidó had declared himself interim president.

Under the new sanctions, any "payments from U.S. companies for Venezuelan crude must be made to 'blocked' accounts, which deliver to the U.S.-recognized Guaidó government," analysts at consultancy JBC Energy explained. "That appears to be a de facto embargo since, under the current political setting, PdVSA will not receive cash for flows to U.S. companies," the analysts wrote in a note Tuesday.

In the first 10 months of 2018, the U.S. imported 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day from Venezuela, according to Commerzbank.

"Venezuelan oil output has been in decline for several years now, with a lack of investment in oil fields seeing production fall from close to 2.4 million barrels a day in late 2015 to around 1.2 million barrels a day currently," said Warren Paterson, chief commodities strategist at ING Bank. "Given that U.S. oil service companies will have to wind down dealings with PdVSA, this suggests the potential for a more rapid decline in Venezuelan crude-oil output moving forward."

A member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Venezuela holds the cartel's rotating presidency for this year.

Still, some analysts remain anxious that record output from the U.S. and steady production from Saudi Arabia and Russia will keep the market well supplied.

INSIGHT

Global Economy: Oil prices have been weighed down over the past week amid signs of a slowing global economy, which investors fear could reduce world oil demand. The International Monetary Fund last week lowered its forecast for global economic growth in 2019. At the same time, the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China and a related slowdown in the Chinese economy have pressured global equities, which in turn have dragged commodities like oil down, too.

"The oil market is currently strongly driven by the sentiment and direction of the S&P 500 index," said Bjarne Schieldrop, head of commodity strategy at SEB Markets. Futures on Tuesday morning pointed to small opening losses for the S&P 500 after it closed lower on Monday.

Stock futures were slightly higher Tuesday, after falling equities and global-growth fears pushed down oil about 3% a day earlier.

OPEC+: Still, oil prices have largely been on the uptick this year, on the back of production cuts led by OPEC and its allies. Prices have climbed roughly 20% from their Christmas Eve lows. OPEC and 10 allies outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to hold back crude output by a collective 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases weekly data today on U.S. oil inventories, followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. U.S. stockpiles surged during the week ended Jan. 18, and some analysts expect steady inventories to limit price gains moving forward.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com