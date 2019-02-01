U.S. Says Americans Can Buy Venezuelan Oil Until April 28

By Samuel Rubenfeld

The U.S. will allow Americans to buy oil and oil products from Venezuela's state oil company until April 28, the Treasury Department said Friday.

The authorization came as part of guidance released after the U.S. imposed sanctions Monday on Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PdVSA. The sanctions are the culmination of a two-year U.S. campaign to pressure the Venezuelan government led by President Nicolás Maduro to leave power and to exert greater influence over Latin America.

Complying with the sanctions, however, may pose a challenge for companies and individuals, sanctions attorneys said, citing how interconnected PdVSA is with the U.S. economy.

The Treasury's guidance, which came in the form of a frequently-asked-questions document, addressed a range of complicated issues that have arisen since the sanctions were imposed.

Among them: How to properly handle the trading of bonds issued by PdVSA, authorizations for which are complex. "We recommend caution," Glen Kelley, a partner at the international trade-focused law firm Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC, said in an email.

The 90-day clock on purchases by Americans of oil and oil products from PdVSA, or any entity majority owned by the company, is more straightforward. They can buy the oil, so long as the payments are made into a blocked, interest-bearing account in the U.S., until April 28. After that, such purchases are prohibited without authorization from the Treasury.

That authorization also covers Citgo Petroleum Corp., one of the largest oil refiners in the U.S. and a subsidiary of PdVSA-owned holding company. Citgo is considering bankruptcy as one way to protect its operations. U.S. officials have said they are working to ensure Citgo stays in business.

Despite the authorizations, PdVSA is unlikely to sell any crude to Americans because of the requirement for the buyer to pay into a blocked account the Venezuelan company doesn't control, according to Vera de Gyarfas, a partner at law firm King & Spalding LLP, whose practice focuses on energy project-related transactions in Latin America and Africa.

PdVSA couldn't be reached for comment. A person familiar with Citgo's operations said the company's outlook is positive and the Treasury's licenses permit normal operations. There has been no effect thus far on the company's cash position or liquidity, the person added.

PdVSA is a critical revenue source for Venezuela. U.S. officials said Monday when imposing the sanctions that the company also has been a vehicle for embezzlement and corruption by Venezuelan business leaders and politicians. When imposing the sanctions, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said the move would block $7 billion in assets.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday the path to sanctions relief for PdVSA is to transfer control of the company to opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who the U.S. recognizes as the rightful president of Venezuela, or to a subsequent democratically elected government.

The sanctions on PdVSA may best be viewed as a protective measure designed to safeguard Venezuelan state assets until they can be delivered to a government not led by Mr. Maduro, according to a client note issued Thursday by law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

The Treasury appears to be following a playbook it developed years ago when imposing sanctions on Iraq and Libya to preserve assets in the grasp of a dictator, the note said.

"The challenge in Venezuela is that PdVSA is much bigger and far more intertwined in the U.S., giving rise to potential domestic collateral consequences in the United States that were far more limited in the case of Libya and Kuwait," the note said.

