U.S. Trade Gap Widened in May as Imports Surged

By Paul Kiernan and Eric Morath



WASHINGTON-The U.S. trade gap widened sharply in May as firm domestic spending underpinned the biggest monthly rise in imports in more than four years, while exports saw more moderate growth amid a cooling global economy.

The trade deficit in goods and services jumped 8.4% in May from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted $55.52 billion in May, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected a $54.4 billion trade gap for May.

Wednesday's numbers increase the likelihood that foreign trade will drag on broader U.S. economic growth in the second quarter. Trade deficits subtract from gross domestic product, and economists say a narrowing gap in the first quarter made growth appear better than underlying trends in U.S. investment and consumer spending implied.

Macroeconomic Advisers, a research firm, said Tuesday its model of the U.S. economy showed GDP growth on pace to slow to 2.1% in the second quarter from 3.1% in the first.

Imports rose 3.3% in May from April, the fastest monthly growth since March 2015, to $266.16 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The increase was led by a 7.5% rise in automotive imports, to a record $33.23 billion, as well as an 11% jump in crude-oil imports, to $13.02 billion.

Imports of consumer goods and capital goods also rose, but at a more moderate pace.

Exports, meanwhile, increased 2% to $210.64 billion, the biggest monthly increase in a year. Outbound shipments were boosted by a 41% jump in exports of soybeans, which have been volatile in the past year after being targeted by China for retaliatory tariffs.

Exports of industrial supplies declined slightly, likely reflecting a slowdown in manufacturing in Europe and much of Asia. Capital-goods exports rose 3% thanks to strong growth in civilian aircraft and telecommunications equipment, while exports of consumer goods increased 4.7% in May from April.

There was little evidence that the Trump administration's renewed tariff disputes with China affected trade at a broad level in May. The bilateral goods deficit with China widened by 12% from April to $30.2 billion, as both imports and exports rose sharply despite a new round of tariffs that took effect in the first half of the month.

President Trump unexpectedly raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% on May 10. Announced just five days earlier via Twitter, the move took investors and Chinese officials by surprise, and likely came too quickly for businesses that had been expecting a trade deal between the two countries to re-route shipments.

But many companies saw the tariff increase as a sign that trade tensions between the world's two largest economies are likely to simmer for longer than previously believed, and executives are scrambling to contain the impact. China retaliated to the latest round of tariffs by increasing levies on $60 billion of U.S. imports.

"We're in constant communication with our manufacturing partners discussing strategies for offsetting impacts to these tariffs with alternate specifications and locations of manufacturing," said Jonathan Jaffe, president of home builder Lennar Corp., in a conference call last month. He noted that the cost of the China tariffs amounts to about $500 per newly constructed home.

President Trump also threatened on May 30 to impose tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico--a prospect that many executives say would have been more damaging than the China levies--but he scrapped that threat on June 7.

