Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. sanctions four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday said it had sanctioned four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil, the latest escalation in Washington's effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro by cutting off the OPEC nation's crude exports.

Marshall Islands-based Afranav Maritime Ltd, Adamant Maritime Ltd and Sanibel Shiptrade Ltd, as well as Greece-based Seacomber Ltd, all own tankers that lifted Venezuelan oil between February and April of this year, the Treasury Department said.

"These companies are transporting oil that was effectively stolen from the Venezuelan people," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

In response, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet that Pompeo had a "criminal obsession" with Venezuela and that U.S. moves to inhibit crude exports would complicate food and medicine imports.

Washington sanctioned Venezuelan state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela [PDVSA.UL] last January, shortly after the United States and dozens of other countries declared Maduro a usurper who rigged his 2018 re-election.

But Maduro remains in power, which some U.S. officials privately say has been a source of frustration for President Donald Trump.

Tuesday's sanctions come after Washington in February and March sanctioned two units of Russia's Rosneft, which became the main intermediary of Venezuelan crude in 2019. The units stopped lifting Venezuelan crude in March.

The FBI is also probing several Mexican and European companies that are allegedly involved in trading Venezuelan oil. One of those companies, Libre Abordo, said this week it was bankrupt.

Treasury also designated four tankers owned by the companies as blocked property. Those tankers had been used by Rosneft, Libre Abordo and a related Mexican firm - Schlager Business Group - to transport Venezuelan oil this year, according to PDVSA documents.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
03:48pOil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns
RE
03:29pCanadian dollar notches three-month high as investors bet on global recovery
RE
03:27pU.S. shale producers begin restoring output as oil prices turn higher
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12pOil Rallies With Traders Anticipating Supply Cuts -- Update
DJ
03:00pU.S. sanctions four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pU.S. Tightens Squeeze on Venezuela Oil Trade, Blacklisting Four Tanker Owners
DJ
12:49pGerman stocks outpace rest of Europe as cyclicals jump
RE
12:29pWorld Bank says coronavirus to leave 'lasting scars' on developing world
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group