Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 04:50:16 am
52.02 USD   +0.27%
04:49aUK Inflation Cooled in December
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:52aBrazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK Inflation Cooled in December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 04:49am EST

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--Annual inflation in the U.K. cooled in December, aided by a sharp drop in gasoline prices.

The slowdown brings growth in consumer prices close to the Bank of England's 2% annual goal sooner than officials had been expecting.

But rising wages and broader inflationary pressure mean the U.K. central bank likely remains on track to nudge up interest rates later this year, assuming the country's departure from the European Union goes smoothly.

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose 2.1% on year in December, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, a slower rate of inflation than the 2.3% pace registered a month earlier. Annual inflation was last lower in January 2017.

The slowdown was driven by tumbling gasoline prices, a result of a drop in the cost of crude oil, the agency said. Smaller gains in air fares than a year earlier also restrained price growth, helping offset a pickup in hotel fees and mobile phone charges.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:49aUK Inflation Cooled in December
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:52aBrazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
DJ
12:31aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/15Fed's Dovish Shift Buoys Markets in 2019's First Weeks
DJ
01/15Oil Rebounds on Chinese Stimulus--Update
DJ
01/15Energy Up With Oil Futures on China Stimulus Talk -- Energy Roundup
DJ
01/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/15Oil Rebounds on Chinese Stimulus
DJ
01/15CONOCOPHILLIPS : Correction to Corruption Trial in F.H. Bertling Case
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.