UK Inflation Cooled in December

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--Annual inflation in the U.K. cooled in December, aided by a sharp drop in gasoline prices.

The slowdown brings growth in consumer prices close to the Bank of England's 2% annual goal sooner than officials had been expecting.

But rising wages and broader inflationary pressure mean the U.K. central bank likely remains on track to nudge up interest rates later this year, assuming the country's departure from the European Union goes smoothly.

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose 2.1% on year in December, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, a slower rate of inflation than the 2.3% pace registered a month earlier. Annual inflation was last lower in January 2017.

The slowdown was driven by tumbling gasoline prices, a result of a drop in the cost of crude oil, the agency said. Smaller gains in air fares than a year earlier also restrained price growth, helping offset a pickup in hotel fees and mobile phone charges.

