Volatility Continues to Jolt Oil Market

By Amrith Ramkumar

Oil prices continued a streak of outsize moves on Wednesday, rebounding alongside global stocks on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong.

U.S. crude futures rose 4.3% to $56.26 a barrel after Hong Kong's chief executive said she would withdraw the extradition bill that fueled monthslong demonstrations and hurt the territory's economy. Oil also got a boost with analysts expecting inventory data to show a decline in stockpiles, posting its largest one-day advance in nearly two months.

Prices swung more than 1% for the sixth consecutive session, oil's longest such streak since early August, when it posted seven such moves in a row, according to Dow Jones Market Data. If the stretch eclipses seven days later this week, that would mark the longest streak since June 2018.

Brent crude, the global gauge of prices, advanced 4.2% to $60.70 a barrel.

Wednesday was the latest example of oil and other industrial commodities trading similarly to stocks and other risky assets. Developments in the U.S.-China trade war and bets on a slowing world economy have driven such lockstep market moves in recent weeks with many analysts fearful that slower growth will limit fuel demand.

Still, analysts said the removal of some geopolitical uncertainty in Hong Kong was a positive for global growth, which has also come under pressure from Brexit and other political shifts in recent months. In another potentially positive sign to those worried about geopolitical issues, U.K. lawmakers delivered a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy with a Tuesday vote aimed at delaying the country's exit from the European Union.

Concerns about the global economy have led many analysts to project that oil supply will exceed demand in 2020, keeping a lid on prices moving forward. Some investors are particularly worried about the impact of a drawn-out tariff spat between the world's two largest economies that starts hurting consumers.

"The curtailment of demand growth coming from lower GDP growth expectations and continuation of the U.S.-China trade war could shave more oil demand from the market," Citigroup analysts said in a recent note to clients.

Investors are looking ahead to expected trade talks between the U.S. and China later this month and signals from the Federal Reserve and other central banks. Some remain optimistic that a cease-fire on trade policy and lower interest rates globally will help stabilize economic growth and boost markets.

Oil-market participants are also awaiting weekly government data on U.S. crude stockpiles, slated for Thursday, amid fears that record shale production and softening demand will result in a glut of crude. Inventories are expected to have fallen 2.1 million barrels during the week ended Aug. 30, per the average target of 12 analysts and traders surveyed by the Journal.

Continuing uncertainty about tension between the U.S. and Iran has also helped support prices this year as Iranian output falls amid sanctions.

Elsewhere in commodities Wednesday, front-month Comex copper futures rebounded 2.6% to $2.579 a pound, logging their largest one-day advance since late April on optimism that a rosier outlook for the world economy would support demand.

--Dan Molinski contributed to this article.

