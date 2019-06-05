WTI Crude Oil Slides Into Bear Market

By Amrith Ramkumar

--The U.S. oil price sank into a bear market on Wednesday, falling more than 20% below its April peak, as the global-growth worries gripping financial markets were compounded by fears of a supply glut.

--U.S. crude futures closed down 3.4% at $51.68 a barrel.

--Brent crude, the global price gauge, declined 2.2% to $60.63, bringing it 19% below its 2019 highs. A close at or below $59.65 would put Brent in a bear market.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bad News Bears: U.S. inventory data showed stockpiles rose more than expected during the week ended May 31 and data showing the U.S. private sector added 27,000 jobs in May, well below expectations for 173,000 jobs. The figures were the latest causing angst for analysts bracing for a slowdown in U.S. growth and oil demand.

Trade Worries Remain: The declines highlight investors' fears that trade tensions would further undermine economic expansion around the world. Investors track oil prices to gauge both supply and demand in energy markets as well as momentum in the world economy. Because crude is critical to the transportation and shipping industries, expectations for global growth often swing prices. "The U.S. economy isn't that bad. The global economy is a whole different animal, and Europe is extraordinary sluggish," said Bill O'Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management.

INSIGHT

Risky Business: Many analysts worry the recent market declines will cause U.S. businesses and consumers to grow more cautious, after spending growth already slowed in the first quarter. "The biggest risk would be the negative feedback loop that risk assets create for consumer sentiment and investor sentiment," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors. "The markets are going to be telling us something sooner rather than later."

Historical Bear: The decline marks the third bear market for U.S. oil since the start of 2017, highlighting the volatility of energy prices after a sharp rise earlier this year caught many traders by surprise. Futures settled Wednesday at their lowest level since mid-January.

Ripe for a Deal: Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson says that the oil patch is always poised for consolidation. "The landscape is always ripe for a deal," Mr. Tillerson, a former Secretary of State, said at an energy conference in Houston. "It's very much a function of what the two parties are really trying to achieve and can those two be put together." The recent battle over Anadarko Petroleum spurred discussions about the possibility of further consolidation among U.S. shale companies.

AHEAD

--Baker Hughes releases its weekly rig count on Friday.

--The American Petroleum Institute reports its weekly data on U.S. inventories at 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

--Rebecca Elliott contributed to this article.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com